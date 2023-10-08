Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players in Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2) and Tennessee Titans (2-2) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 5 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 5:

Notes

RB Jonathan Taylor is officially active for the first time this season.

QB Sam Ehlinger will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

With Bernhard Raimann out, rookie Blake Freeland will serve as the starting left tackle.

Rookie DT Adetomiwa Adebawore is active for the second consecutive game.

Here are the inactives for the Titans in Week 5:

