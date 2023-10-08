Advertisement

Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players in Week 5

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2) and Tennessee Titans (2-2) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 5 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 5:

Name

Position

Injury

Bernhard Raimann

OT

Concussion

Kwity Paye

DE

Concussion

Shaquille Leonard

LB

Groin

Sam Ehlinger

QB

Will Mallory

TE

Notes

  • RB Jonathan Taylor is officially active for the first time this season.

  • QB Sam Ehlinger will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

  • With Bernhard Raimann out, rookie Blake Freeland will serve as the starting left tackle.

  • Rookie DT Adetomiwa Adebawore is active for the second consecutive game.

Here are the inactives for the Titans in Week 5:

Name

Position

Injury

Treylon Burks

WR

Knee

Luke Gifford

LB

Hamstring

Teair Tart

DT

Toe

Will Levis

QB

Caleb Murphy

LB

Jaelyn Duncan

OT

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire