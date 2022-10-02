Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players for Week 4
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) released their lists of inactive players for the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts already ruled out one player going into the weekend and had three more listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the Titans ruled out three players Friday and had four more listed as questionable on their final injury report.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 4:
Name
Position
Injury
Julian Blackmon
S
Ankle
Chris Williams
DT
—
Sam Ehlinger
QB
—
Dallis Flowers
CB
—
Luke Tenuta
OT
—
Dezmon Patmon
WR
—
Wesley French
C
—
Notes
LB Shaquille Leonard, OT Bernhard Raimann and DT DeForest Buckner are active after being listed as questionable.
Despite being elevated from the practice squad, DT Chris Williams is a healthy scratch.
WR Dezmon Patmon is a healthy scratch for the second consecutive week.
Here are the inactive players for the Titans in Week 4:
Name
Position
Injury
Amani Hooker
S
Concussion
Zach Cunningham
LB
Elbow
Ola Adeniyi
OLB
Neck
Ugo Amadi
DB
Ankle
Wyatt Ray
OLB
—
Theo Jackson
DB
—
Le’Raven Clark
OL
—
