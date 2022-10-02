Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players for Week 4

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) released their lists of inactive players for the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts already ruled out one player going into the weekend and had three more listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the Titans ruled out three players Friday and had four more listed as questionable on their final injury report.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 4:

Name

Position

Injury

Julian Blackmon

S

Ankle

Chris Williams

DT

Sam Ehlinger

QB

Dallis Flowers

CB

Luke Tenuta

OT

Dezmon Patmon

WR

Wesley French

C

Notes

  • LB Shaquille Leonard, OT Bernhard Raimann and DT DeForest Buckner are active after being listed as questionable.

  • Despite being elevated from the practice squad, DT Chris Williams is a healthy scratch.

  • WR Dezmon Patmon is a healthy scratch for the second consecutive week.

Here are the inactive players for the Titans in Week 4:

Name

Position

Injury

Amani Hooker

S

Concussion

Zach Cunningham

LB

Elbow

Ola Adeniyi

OLB

Neck

Ugo Amadi

DB

Ankle

Wyatt Ray

OLB

Theo Jackson

DB

Le’Raven Clark

OL

