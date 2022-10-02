Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players for Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) released their lists of inactive players for the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts already ruled out one player going into the weekend and had three more listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the Titans ruled out three players Friday and had four more listed as questionable on their final injury report.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 4:

Name Position Injury Julian Blackmon S Ankle Chris Williams DT — Sam Ehlinger QB — Dallis Flowers CB — Luke Tenuta OT — Dezmon Patmon WR — Wesley French C —

Notes

LB Shaquille Leonard , OT Bernhard Raimann and DT DeForest Buckner are active after being listed as questionable.

Despite being elevated from the practice squad, DT Chris Williams is a healthy scratch.

WR Dezmon Patmon is a healthy scratch for the second consecutive week.

Here are the inactive players for the Titans in Week 4:

Name Position Injury Amani Hooker S Concussion Zach Cunningham LB Elbow Ola Adeniyi OLB Neck Ugo Amadi DB Ankle Wyatt Ray OLB — Theo Jackson DB — Le’Raven Clark OL —

