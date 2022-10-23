Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players for Week 7
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) released their lists of inactive players Sunday ahead of the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium.
Both teams ruled out four players each on the final injury report while the Titans had another player listed as questionable entering the weekend.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 7:
Name
Position
Injury
Kwity Paye
DE
Ankle
Keke Coutee
WR
Concussion
Shaquille Leonard
LB
Concussion/Nose/Back
JoJo Domann
LB
Abdomen
Nick Foles
QB
—
Wesley French
C
—
Eric Johnson II
DT
—
Notes
The Colts will have six wide receivers active with Dezmon Patmon and Ethan Fernea being called up from the practice squad.
With Kwity Paye out, Tyquan Lewis is expected to start with Dayo Odeyingbo mixing in.
Here are the inactive players for the Titans in Week 7:
Name
Position
Injury
Nate Davis
G
Foot
Tory Carter
FB
Neck
Zach Cunningham
LB
Elbow
Joe Jones
LB
Knee
Kyle Philips
WR
Hamstring
Sam Okuayinonu
DL
—
Ugo Amadi
DB
—
