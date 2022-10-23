Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players for Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) released their lists of inactive players Sunday ahead of the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

Both teams ruled out four players each on the final injury report while the Titans had another player listed as questionable entering the weekend.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 7:

Name Position Injury Kwity Paye DE Ankle Keke Coutee WR Concussion Shaquille Leonard LB Concussion/Nose/Back JoJo Domann LB Abdomen Nick Foles QB — Wesley French C — Eric Johnson II DT —

Notes

The Colts will have six wide receivers active with Dezmon Patmon and Ethan Fernea being called up from the practice squad.

With Kwity Paye out, Tyquan Lewis is expected to start with Dayo Odeyingbo mixing in.

Here are the inactive players for the Titans in Week 7:

Name Position Injury Nate Davis G Foot Tory Carter FB Neck Zach Cunningham LB Elbow Joe Jones LB Knee Kyle Philips WR Hamstring Sam Okuayinonu DL — Ugo Amadi DB —

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire