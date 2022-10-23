Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players for Week 7

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) released their lists of inactive players Sunday ahead of the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

Both teams ruled out four players each on the final injury report while the Titans had another player listed as questionable entering the weekend.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 7:

Name

Position

Injury

Kwity Paye

DE

Ankle

Keke Coutee

WR

Concussion

Shaquille Leonard

LB

Concussion/Nose/Back

JoJo Domann

LB

Abdomen

Nick Foles

QB

Wesley French

C

Eric Johnson II

DT

Notes

  • The Colts will have six wide receivers active with Dezmon Patmon and Ethan Fernea being called up from the practice squad.

  • With Kwity Paye out, Tyquan Lewis is expected to start with Dayo Odeyingbo mixing in.

Here are the inactive players for the Titans in Week 7:

Name

Position

Injury

Nate Davis

G

Foot

Tory Carter

FB

Neck

Zach Cunningham

LB

Elbow

Joe Jones

LB

Knee

Kyle Philips

WR

Hamstring

Sam Okuayinonu

DL

Ugo Amadi

DB

 

