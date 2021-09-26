Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players for Week 3

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) and Tennessee Titans (1-1) have released their lists of inactive players for the Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

The Colts ruled out right tackle Braden Smith for the second game in a row. He is dealing with a foot injury he suffered in the season opener along with a thumb injury that popped up on the report last week. Linebacker Jordan Glasgow was also ruled out but was placed on the injured reserve list so he’s technically not listed as an inactive player.

Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Colts in Week 3:

Name

Position

Injury

Braden Smith

OT

Foot/Thumb

BoPete Keyes

CB

Marlon Mack

RB

Isaac Rochell

DE

Taylor Stallworth

DT

Will Fries

G

Mike Strachan

WR

As expected, quarterback Carson Wentz is active and will start against the Titans on Sunday. Despite only logging a limited practice on Friday, Wentz was a true game-time decision. It seems the pre-game workout went well enough for him to make the start.

Everyone else is considered a healthy scratch, including running back Marlon Mack and rookie wide receiver Mike Strachan. Mack saw his first snaps in live action in Week 2, but it appears the Colts are going with just three backs this week.

Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Titans in Week 3:

Name

Position

Injury

Anthony Firkser

TE

Knee

Caleb Farley

CB

Shoulder

Derick Roberson

OLB

Knee

Josh Reynolds

WR

Dillon Radunz

OT

Naquan Jones

DT

Khari Blasingame

FB

