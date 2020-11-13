Colts vs. Titans game recap: Everything we know from Week 10

Kevin Hickey
·3 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) defeated the Tennessee Titans (6-3), 34-17, on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium for a huge win in prime time.

Despite trailing at halftime, the Colts bounced back for a huge second half. They have now won six of their last eight games and are in a position to battle for a spot in the AFC playoff race.

Here is our game recap from the Week 10 win.

Final Score: Colts 34, Titans 17

AP Photo/Ben Margot

It was over when...

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett was on the field for a 3rd-and-short at the goal line in the fourth quarter and punched in a quarterback sneak touchdown to put the Colts up 34-17 with nine minutes left. The defense then forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing drive.

Keys to the game

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

  • The Colts went on a 21-0 run to begin the second half. They scored a touchdown on their second drive, blocked a punt and took it back for a touchdown and then Brissett gave them a 34-17 lead in the fourth quarter with a quarterback sneak.

  • Nyheim Hines was electric with the ball in his hands. He was a mismatch for the linebackers in the passing game while also showing off some explosiveness as a runner.

  • Rookie wideout Michael Pittman Jr. had a breakout game with seven receptions for 101 yards. He also took an end-around for 21 yards.

  • DT DeForest Buckner was generating pressure all night long and was a second away from multiple sacks.

  • The Colts had 430 yards of total offense and punted just one time.

3 Stars of the game

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

  • RB Nyheim Hines: 12 carries, 70 rushing yards, 1 TD, 5 receptions, 45 receiving yards, 1 TD

  • WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 7 receptions, 101 yards

  • DT DeForest Buckner: 5 tackles (3 solo), 3 QB hits

Injuries

AP Photo/Tony Ding

A Nyheim Hines game

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

It was another slow start for rookie Jonathan Taylor but the offense really took over when Nyheim Hines got more touches. The Colts went with the hot hand, and Hines produced extremely well. He took 12 carries for 70 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding five receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. The difference with Hines and his elusiveness compared to the other Colts' backs is so apparent. The Colts have to continue getting him the ball.

A second-half resurgence

AP Photo/Ben Margot

In Week 9, the Colts were outplayed greatly by the Ravens in the second half. Turning around on a short week, the Colts displayed that against the Titans. Down 17-13 at halftime, the Colts came out in the second half and went on a 21-0 run. They kept Derrick Henry from ruining the game and the defense continues to prove it is an elite unit. They also got some help from E.J. Speed and T.J. Carrie on a blocked punt that was taken back for a touchdown.

What's next?

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts are back home in Week 11 to host the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium after getting a few extra days of rest following the Thursday night game.

