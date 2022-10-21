Colts vs. Titans: Final injury report for Week 7
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium.
The Colts will be without two starters on the defensive side of the ball, but the offense is near full health entering this divisional matchup. This will be the final time the Colts and Titans face each other during the regular season.
Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 7:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
WR Keke Coutee
Concussion
DNP
LP
FP
Out
CB Stephon Gilmore
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
—
C Ryan Kelly
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
—
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
—
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB Shaquille Leonard
Concussion/Nose/Back
LP
FP
FP
Out
TE Kylen Granson
Neck
LP
FP
FP
—
RB Jonathan Taylor
Ankle
LP
FP
FP
—
S Julian Blackmon
Ankle
FP
FP
FP
—
RB Nyheim Hines
Concussion
FP
FP
FP
—
RB Deon Jackson
Quad
FP
FP
FP
—
LB JoJo Domann
Abdomen
—
DNP
DNP
Out
DT Grover Stewart
Rest
—
DNP
FP
—
Notes
LB Shaquille Leonard was cleared from the concussion protocol but was still ruled out as a precaution considering he hasn’t had any activity in over two weeks.
RB Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are set to go for a full workload.
DE Kwity Paye will miss his second consecutive game since injuring his ankle in Week 5.
S Julian Blackmon appears ready to contribute after practicing in full all week. He was active in Week 6 but only in emergency situations.
S Trevor Denbow (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (toe) are currently on the injured reserve list.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Titans in Week 7:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
LB Zach Cunningham
Elbow
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB Joe Jones
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
FB Tony Carter
Neck
LP
DNP
DNP
Out
G Nate Davis
Foot
LP
LP
DNP
Out
OLB Bud Dupree
Hip
FP
FP
FP
—
S Amani Hooker
Concussion
FP
FP
FP
—
WR Kyle Philips
Hamstring
—
—
LP
Questionable
