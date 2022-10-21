Colts vs. Titans: Final injury report for Week 7

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

The Colts will be without two starters on the defensive side of the ball, but the offense is near full health entering this divisional matchup. This will be the final time the Colts and Titans face each other during the regular season.

Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 7:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
10/19

Thur.
10/20

Fri.
10/21

Status

WR Keke Coutee

Concussion

DNP

LP

FP

Out

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

C Ryan Kelly

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Shaquille Leonard

Concussion/Nose/Back

LP

FP

FP

Out

TE Kylen Granson

Neck

LP

FP

FP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ankle

LP

FP

FP

S Julian Blackmon

Ankle

FP

FP

FP

RB Nyheim Hines

Concussion

FP

FP

FP

RB Deon Jackson

Quad

FP

FP

FP

LB JoJo Domann

Abdomen

DNP

DNP

Out

DT Grover Stewart

Rest

DNP

FP

Notes

  • LB Shaquille Leonard was cleared from the concussion protocol but was still ruled out as a precaution considering he hasn’t had any activity in over two weeks.

  • RB Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are set to go for a full workload.

  • DE Kwity Paye will miss his second consecutive game since injuring his ankle in Week 5.

  • S Julian Blackmon appears ready to contribute after practicing in full all week. He was active in Week 6 but only in emergency situations.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (toe) are currently on the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Titans in Week 7:

Player

Injury

Wed.
10/19

Thur.
10/20

Fri.
10/21

Status

LB Zach Cunningham

Elbow

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Joe Jones

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

FB Tony Carter

Neck

LP

DNP

DNP

Out

G Nate Davis

Foot

LP

LP

DNP

Out

OLB Bud Dupree

Hip

FP

FP

FP

S Amani Hooker

Concussion

FP

FP

FP

WR Kyle Philips

Hamstring

LP

Questionable

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

