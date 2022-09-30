Colts vs. Titans: Final injury report in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While one defensive starter was ruled out by head coach Frank Reich on Friday, he was the only player ruled out before the weekend hits. A number of vital pieces will be questionable going into the divisional game.

Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/28) Thur. (9/29) Fri. (9/30) Status S Julian Blackmon Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out DT DeForest Buckner Elbow DNP DNP DNP Questionable CB Stephon Gilmore Hamstring DNP FP FP C Ryan Kelly Knee DNP FP FP DE Yannick Ngakoue Back DNP FP FP RB Jonathan Taylor Toe DNP FP FP OT Bernhard Raimann Ankle LP LP FP Questionable LB Shaquille Leonard Back FP FP FP Questionable DE Ifeadi Odenigbo Neck — LP FP

Notes

S Julian Blackmon was ruled out Friday due to the ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3. With a quick turnaround in Week 5, there’s a chance he misses two consecutive games.

LB Shaquille Leonard is questionable and could very well be a game-time decision.

DT DeForest Buckner didn’t practice all week but still has a chance to play.

Rookie OT Bernhard Raimann practiced in full for the first time in two weeks but is still a game-time decision.

S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list. He is eligible to return after Week 4.

Here is the final injury report for the Titans in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/28) Thur. (9/29) Fri. (9/30) Status WR Treylon Burks Illness DNP FP FP — LB Zach Cunningham Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out S Amani Hooker Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out TE Austin Hooper Neck DNP LP FP — OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck LP LP LP Questionable DB Ugo Amadi Ankle LP DNP DNP Out CB Kristian Fulton Knee LP FP LP — WR Kyle Philips Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable OLB Bud Dupree Hip FP LP FP — G Nate Davis Knee — DNP FP — WR Cody Hollister Back — DNP DNP Questionable DT Jeffrey Simmons Rest — — DNP —

The gameday inactives will be announced an hour and a half before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

