Colts vs. Titans: Final injury report in Week 4
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
While one defensive starter was ruled out by head coach Frank Reich on Friday, he was the only player ruled out before the weekend hits. A number of vital pieces will be questionable going into the divisional game.
Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 4:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/28)
Thur. (9/29)
Fri. (9/30)
Status
S Julian Blackmon
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DT DeForest Buckner
Elbow
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
CB Stephon Gilmore
Hamstring
DNP
FP
FP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
DNP
FP
FP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Back
DNP
FP
FP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Toe
DNP
FP
FP
OT Bernhard Raimann
Ankle
LP
LP
FP
Questionable
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back
FP
FP
FP
Questionable
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
Neck
—
LP
FP
Notes
S Julian Blackmon was ruled out Friday due to the ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3. With a quick turnaround in Week 5, there’s a chance he misses two consecutive games.
LB Shaquille Leonard is questionable and could very well be a game-time decision.
DT DeForest Buckner didn’t practice all week but still has a chance to play.
Rookie OT Bernhard Raimann practiced in full for the first time in two weeks but is still a game-time decision.
S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list. He is eligible to return after Week 4.
Here is the final injury report for the Titans in Week 4:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/28)
Thur. (9/29)
Fri. (9/30)
Status
WR Treylon Burks
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
—
LB Zach Cunningham
Elbow
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Amani Hooker
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
TE Austin Hooper
Neck
DNP
LP
FP
—
OLB Ola Adeniyi
Neck
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
DB Ugo Amadi
Ankle
LP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Kristian Fulton
Knee
LP
FP
LP
—
WR Kyle Philips
Shoulder
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
OLB Bud Dupree
Hip
FP
LP
FP
—
G Nate Davis
Knee
—
DNP
FP
—
WR Cody Hollister
Back
—
DNP
DNP
Questionable
DT Jeffrey Simmons
Rest
—
—
DNP
—
The gameday inactives will be announced an hour and a half before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Colts' Julian Blackmon ruled out vs. Titans in Week 4
Colts' D'Vonte Price starts GoFundMe for Hurricane Ian relief
Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury report in Week 4
List
Colts vs. Titans: 5 things to watch in Week 4