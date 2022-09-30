Colts vs. Titans: Final injury report in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While one defensive starter was ruled out by head coach Frank Reich on Friday, he was the only player ruled out before the weekend hits. A number of vital pieces will be questionable going into the divisional game.

Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/28)

Thur. (9/29)

Fri. (9/30)

Status

S Julian Blackmon

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DT DeForest Buckner

Elbow

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

CB Stephon Gilmore

Hamstring

DNP

FP

FP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

DNP

FP

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Back

DNP

FP

FP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Toe

DNP

FP

FP

OT Bernhard Raimann

Ankle

LP

LP

FP

Questionable

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back

FP

FP

FP

Questionable

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Neck

LP

FP

Notes

  • S Julian Blackmon was ruled out Friday due to the ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3. With a quick turnaround in Week 5, there’s a chance he misses two consecutive games.

  • LB Shaquille Leonard is questionable and could very well be a game-time decision.

  • DT DeForest Buckner didn’t practice all week but still has a chance to play.

  • Rookie OT Bernhard Raimann practiced in full for the first time in two weeks but is still a game-time decision.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list. He is eligible to return after Week 4.

Here is the final injury report for the Titans in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/28)

Thur. (9/29)

Fri. (9/30)

Status

WR Treylon Burks

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

LB Zach Cunningham

Elbow

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S Amani Hooker

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

TE Austin Hooper

Neck

DNP

LP

FP

OLB Ola Adeniyi

Neck

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

DB Ugo Amadi

Ankle

LP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Kristian Fulton

Knee

LP

FP

LP

WR Kyle Philips

Shoulder

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

OLB Bud Dupree

Hip

FP

LP

FP

G Nate Davis

Knee

DNP

FP

WR Cody Hollister

Back

DNP

DNP

Questionable

DT Jeffrey Simmons

Rest

DNP

The gameday inactives will be announced an hour and a half before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

