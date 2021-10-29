Colts vs. Titans: Final injury report in Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and Tennessee Titans (5-2) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts have been dealing with the healthiest injury report of the season this week and only one player was ruled out on Friday. Meanwhile, three players were listed as questionable entering the divisional matchup.

Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 8:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (10/27) Thur. (10/28) Fri. (10/29) Status WR T.Y. Hilton Quad DNP LP FP Quest. CB BoPete Keyes Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out CB Xavier Rhodes Calf DNP FP FP Quest. RB Nyheim Hines Ribs LP FP FP — T Braden Smith Foot/Thumb LP FP FP Quest. RB Jonathan Taylor Ribs LP FP FP — DE Kemoko Turay Groin LP FP FP — CB Rock Ya-Sin Ankle LP FP FP — RB Jordan Wilkins Non-Football Illness FP FP FP —

Notes

With only one player ruled out, the Colts will keep their eyes on the questionable players this weekend. However, given they were full participants on Friday, there’s a good chance they play.

Frank Reich said RT Braden Smith would not be on a pitch count if he plays on Sunday. This would be his first game action since Week 1.

The Colts will also get reinforcements on defense with the returns of CB Rock Ya-Sin and DE Kemoko Turay, both of which have missed multiple games in a row.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Titans in Week 8 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (10/27) Thur. (10/28) Fri. (10/29) Status WR Khari Blasingame Knee DNP DNP OLB Bud Dupree Knee DNP LP S Amani Hooker Groin DNP LP CB Chris Jackson Foot DNP LP WR Julio Jones Hamstring DNP DNP LB Monty Rice Illness DNP FP WR Chester Rogers Groin DNP LP G Roger Saffold III Rest DNP DNP DL Teair Tart Groin DNP DNP WR A.J. Brown Rest LP FP T Bobby Hart Chest LP FP T Kendall Lamm Ankle FP FP T Taylor Lewan Concussion FP FP RB Derrick Henry Rest — DNP OLB Harold Landry Hamstring — LP WR Josh Reynolds Illness — DNP

List