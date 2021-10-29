Colts vs. Titans: Final injury report in Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and Tennessee Titans (5-2) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts have been dealing with the healthiest injury report of the season this week and only one player was ruled out on Friday. Meanwhile, three players were listed as questionable entering the divisional matchup.
Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 8:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (10/27)
Thur. (10/28)
Fri. (10/29)
Status
WR T.Y. Hilton
Quad
DNP
LP
FP
Quest.
CB BoPete Keyes
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Xavier Rhodes
Calf
DNP
FP
FP
Quest.
RB Nyheim Hines
Ribs
LP
FP
FP
—
T Braden Smith
Foot/Thumb
LP
FP
FP
Quest.
RB Jonathan Taylor
Ribs
LP
FP
FP
—
DE Kemoko Turay
Groin
LP
FP
FP
—
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ankle
LP
FP
FP
—
RB Jordan Wilkins
Non-Football Illness
FP
FP
FP
—
Notes
With only one player ruled out, the Colts will keep their eyes on the questionable players this weekend. However, given they were full participants on Friday, there’s a good chance they play.
Frank Reich said RT Braden Smith would not be on a pitch count if he plays on Sunday. This would be his first game action since Week 1.
The Colts will also get reinforcements on defense with the returns of CB Rock Ya-Sin and DE Kemoko Turay, both of which have missed multiple games in a row.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Titans in Week 8 (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (10/27)
Thur. (10/28)
Fri. (10/29)
Status
WR Khari Blasingame
Knee
DNP
DNP
OLB Bud Dupree
Knee
DNP
LP
S Amani Hooker
Groin
DNP
LP
CB Chris Jackson
Foot
DNP
LP
WR Julio Jones
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
LB Monty Rice
Illness
DNP
FP
WR Chester Rogers
Groin
DNP
LP
G Roger Saffold III
Rest
DNP
DNP
DL Teair Tart
Groin
DNP
DNP
WR A.J. Brown
Rest
LP
FP
T Bobby Hart
Chest
LP
FP
T Kendall Lamm
Ankle
FP
FP
T Taylor Lewan
Concussion
FP
FP
RB Derrick Henry
Rest
—
DNP
OLB Harold Landry
Hamstring
—
LP
WR Josh Reynolds
Illness
—
DNP
