Colts vs. Titans: Final injury report in Week 8

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and Tennessee Titans (5-2) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts have been dealing with the healthiest injury report of the season this week and only one player was ruled out on Friday. Meanwhile, three players were listed as questionable entering the divisional matchup.

Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 8:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (10/27)

Thur. (10/28)

Fri. (10/29)

Status

WR T.Y. Hilton

Quad

DNP

LP

FP

Quest.

CB BoPete Keyes

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Xavier Rhodes

Calf

DNP

FP

FP

Quest.

RB Nyheim Hines

Ribs

LP

FP

FP

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

LP

FP

FP

Quest.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ribs

LP

FP

FP

DE Kemoko Turay

Groin

LP

FP

FP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ankle

LP

FP

FP

RB Jordan Wilkins

Non-Football Illness

FP

FP

FP

Notes

  • With only one player ruled out, the Colts will keep their eyes on the questionable players this weekend. However, given they were full participants on Friday, there’s a good chance they play.

  • Frank Reich said RT Braden Smith would not be on a pitch count if he plays on Sunday. This would be his first game action since Week 1.

  • The Colts will also get reinforcements on defense with the returns of CB Rock Ya-Sin and DE Kemoko Turay, both of which have missed multiple games in a row.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Titans in Week 8 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (10/27)

Thur. (10/28)

Fri. (10/29)

Status

WR Khari Blasingame

Knee

DNP

DNP

OLB Bud Dupree

Knee

DNP

LP

S Amani Hooker

Groin

DNP

LP

CB Chris Jackson

Foot

DNP

LP

WR Julio Jones

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

LB Monty Rice

Illness

DNP

FP

WR Chester Rogers

Groin

DNP

LP

G Roger Saffold III

Rest

DNP

DNP

DL Teair Tart

Groin

DNP

DNP

WR A.J. Brown

Rest

LP

FP

T Bobby Hart

Chest

LP

FP

T Kendall Lamm

Ankle

FP

FP

T Taylor Lewan

Concussion

FP

FP

RB Derrick Henry

Rest

DNP

OLB Harold Landry

Hamstring

LP

WR Josh Reynolds

Illness

DNP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Play in our FREE Week 8 Colts challenge

Colts haven't had an answer for Derrick Henry in recent games

Colts vs. Titans: NFL experts make Week 8 picks

List

Colts vs. Titans: 5 things to watch in Week 8

Recommended Stories