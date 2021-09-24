Colts vs. Titans: Final injury report in Week 3

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) and Tennessee Titans (1-1) released their final injury reports Friday for the Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts entering the weekend:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/22)

Thur. (9/23)

Fri. (9/24)

Status

LB Jordan Glasgow

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

WR Zach Pascal

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

CB Xavier Rhodes

Calf

DNP

LP

FP

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

QB Carson Wentz

Ankles

DNP

DNP

LP

Quest.

WR Parris Campbell

Abdomen

LP

LP

FP

S Julian Blackmon

Shoulder

FP

FP

FP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

DNP

LP

TE Jack Doyle

Rest

DNP

FP

T Eric Fisher

Rest

DNP

FP

CB T.J. Carrie

Knee

DNP

G Quenton Nelson

Back

DNP

The big news here is that QB Carson Wentz returned to practice on Friday in a limited fashion. He will be listed as a game-time decision but it bodes well for his chances to play Sunday.

RT Braden Smith and LB Jordan Glasgow were ruled out after not practicing all week. Glasgow was placed on the injured reserve list so he’s out for at least three games, including Sunday’s against the Titans.

It seems WR Parris Campbell will make his return after missing the Week 2 game while CB Xavier Rhodes is set to make his 2021 debut after missing the first two games with a calf injury.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Titans in Week 3:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/22)

Thur. (9/23)

Fri. (9/24)

Status

LB Jayon Brown

Hamstring

DNP

LP

FP

OLB Bud Dupree

Knee

DNP

LP

DNP

Quest.

CB Caleb Farley

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

TE Anthony Firkser

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

RB Derrick Henry

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

C Ben Jones

Knee

DNP

FP

FP

G Roger Saffold

Shoulder

DNP

LP

LP

WR A.J. Brown

Knee

LP

FP

FP

OLB Derick Roberson

Knee

LP

DNP

DNP

OUT

T Taylor Lewan

Knee

FP

FP

FP

T Ty Sambrailo

Foot

FP

LP

FP

CB Chris Jackson

Illness

DNP

FP

