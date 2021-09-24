Colts vs. Titans: Final injury report in Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) and Tennessee Titans (1-1) released their final injury reports Friday for the Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts entering the weekend:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/22)
Thur. (9/23)
Fri. (9/24)
Status
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
WR Zach Pascal
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
—
CB Xavier Rhodes
Calf
DNP
LP
FP
—
Foot/Thumb
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
QB Carson Wentz
Ankles
DNP
DNP
LP
Quest.
WR Parris Campbell
Abdomen
LP
LP
FP
—
S Julian Blackmon
Shoulder
FP
FP
FP
—
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle
—
DNP
LP
—
TE Jack Doyle
Rest
—
DNP
FP
—
T Eric Fisher
Rest
—
DNP
FP
—
CB T.J. Carrie
Knee
—
—
DNP
—
G Quenton Nelson
Back
—
—
DNP
—
The big news here is that QB Carson Wentz returned to practice on Friday in a limited fashion. He will be listed as a game-time decision but it bodes well for his chances to play Sunday.
RT Braden Smith and LB Jordan Glasgow were ruled out after not practicing all week. Glasgow was placed on the injured reserve list so he’s out for at least three games, including Sunday’s against the Titans.
It seems WR Parris Campbell will make his return after missing the Week 2 game while CB Xavier Rhodes is set to make his 2021 debut after missing the first two games with a calf injury.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Titans in Week 3:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/22)
Thur. (9/23)
Fri. (9/24)
Status
LB Jayon Brown
Hamstring
DNP
LP
FP
—
OLB Bud Dupree
Knee
DNP
LP
DNP
Quest.
CB Caleb Farley
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
TE Anthony Firkser
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
RB Derrick Henry
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
—
C Ben Jones
Knee
DNP
FP
FP
—
G Roger Saffold
Shoulder
DNP
LP
LP
—
WR A.J. Brown
Knee
LP
FP
FP
—
OLB Derick Roberson
Knee
LP
DNP
DNP
OUT
T Taylor Lewan
Knee
FP
FP
FP
—
T Ty Sambrailo
Foot
FP
LP
FP
—
CB Chris Jackson
Illness
—
DNP
FP
—
