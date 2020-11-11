Colts vs. Titans: 5 things to know ahead of Week 10 showdown

The Tennessee Titans will host the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football” in what will be the first of two meetings in three weeks between these AFC South foes.

The Titans are coming into this matchup with a head of steam, as their defense got back on track during the Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears, helping Tennessee snap a two-game skid.

On the flip side, the Colts enter this Week 10 battle after having lost their third game of the season at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

With the Titans’ win and the Colts’ loss, Tennessee currently sits in first place in the AFC South, but this division could very well be decided should one team emerge victorious in both of the upcoming matchups.

With the game just one day away, let’s take a look at some things to know for this all-important matchup at Nissan Stadium.

Battle for first place

The Titans currently sit atop the division going into this game, but the Colts do have an opportunity to take a temporary lead in the AFC South with a victory. While the Titans will maintain a better division record no matter what happens, the first tiebreaker is head-to-head record, which Indianapolis would control if they pull off the road win. Of course, things could even out in Week 12 when these two teams meet once again. One team sweeping the two matchups would lead to a stranglehold on the division lead.

Titans are favored over Colts

According to BetMGM, the Titans are two-point favorites over the Colts to start the week. Here's a look at the odds: Spread: Titans -2 Money Line: Titans -134/Colts +115 Over/Under: 48.5

Titans facing another elite defense

For the third time in four weeks, the Titans' offense will have its work cut out for itself against one of the top defenses in the NFL. In Week 7, the Titans faced the vaunted Pittsburgh Steelers defense, and in Week 9 they had to navigate a matchup with a stout Bears unit. The Colts are yet another test, as Indy is allowing the third-fewest rushing yards, passing yards and points per game, which is bad news for a Tennessee offense that has struggled of late.

Colts have dominated all-time series

Thanks to the Andrew Luck years when the Titans couldn't buy a win over the Colts, Indy has a dominant record over Tennessee in the all-time series between these two franchises. In 51 total matchups (including playoffs), the Titans are 17-34 against their division rival. The Colts and Titans have split their last six meetings, but before that Indianapolis had won a ridiculous 11 in a row over Tennessee. The last time these two teams met was back in Week 13 of 2019 when the Titans took down the Colts, 31-17.

Adoree' Jackson unlikely to play

With all the issues the Titans' defense has had this season, it's important to remember that this unit hasn't been at full strength yet — and that will likely be the case once again in Week 10. Tennessee's No. 1 corner, Adoree' Jackson, hasn't played in a game this season but could be activated for this contest. However, he failed to practice on Tuesday and chances are he won't suit up on Thursday. The Titans have until Wednesday to activate Jackson off IR or else he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the season. Head coach Mike Vrabel has said he doesn't think Jackson's injury will keep him out the rest of the season and it's possible that the corner will be activated and then be inactive for another game or two. https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1324783611846053888