Colts vs. Titans: 5 things to watch in Week 3

It’s panic time for the 0-2 Indianapolis Colts.

Their new franchise quarterback is hurt, the highly invested offensive line is struggling, and opposing quarterbacks are carving up the defense. The team doesn’t have the time to breathe because they are heading to Nashville to face the 1-1 Tennessee Titans.

They’re facing an 0-3 start to the season and could see their shot at the AFC South title start to fizzle away. Frank Reich has a 4-2 record versus the Titans since taking over the head coaching job but has yet to win the division so this is a very important game for him.

It’s an all-hands-on-deck approach this week as the Colts look to shake off the first two weeks and get things turned around before the season is lost. With that being said, here are my top five things to watch for on Sunday:

Who will be the quarterback?

By this point, everyone knows that Carson Wentz is dealing with some level of a sprain to both of his ankles. Coach Reich hasn’t ruled him because the team doctors have developed a plan for Wentz to get as healthy as possible by Sunday. If he is able to be limited by Friday’s practice then that could give some promise of his availability. The organization is hoping for good news on the final injury report because they need as much help they can get to knock off their division rival. The potentially bad news would lead to Jacob Eason getting his first career start after getting thrown into action against the Los Angeles Rams. This would give the young kid a shot to prove he can be a reliable backup if he can show some good things after a week of practice with the starters. Regardless of who the quarterback is, they need the offensive line to give them some protection against the stout Tennessee defensive front.

Can the defense contain Derrick Henry?

Henry is coming off a 182 rushing-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks and will be looking to carry that momentum against Indianapolis. He has been a nuisance for the defense during the Reich era. He has averaged 108.5 rushing yards per game in the last six matchups between the two franchises. Chris Ballard has paid a lot of money to DeForest Buckner and Darius Leonard to be dominant in these types of games. It is on the two defensive leaders on this team to make sure the unit isn’t getting the ball ran down their throat by Henry. The defense has given up the 18th-most rushing yards (120.5) per game in the first two weeks. Entering the season the rush defense was supposed to be one of the strengths of the roster but it has been one of the many disappointments that have plagued the team for the start of the year. If the front seven doesn’t deliver on Sunday then it can turn into a long day as Henry picks up chunk gains all afternoon.

Does the offensive line dominate the trenches?

In two games the offensive line has given up 26 pressures, 21 QB hits, and six sacks. Which led to Wentz leaving the last game with sprained ankles. Pass protection isn’t the only issue, they have failed to help generate any drive to open up the rushing attack to make life easier on the quarterback. That was very apparent when the offense failed on three straight rushes to crack the endzone at the 1-yard line against the Rams. Tennessee’s defense has been far less than perfect in the first two weeks. They have given up 300 passing yards per game and 106 rushing yards per game thus far. The offense has an opportunity to put together their best game of the season, but that starts with the offensive line dominating the Titans’ defensive front. Jeffrey Simmons is a big boy in the middle, Bud Dupree is strong off the edge, and former Colt, Denico Autry will be looking to get his revenge against his former team. It’s another tough test on Sunday for the unit.

What’s the gameplan for A.J. Brown and Julio Jones?

The Colts’ secondary has been swiss cheese for the first two weeks. Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf combined for 160 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Cooper Kupp diced them up for 163 yards and two touchdowns just by himself in Week 2. It doesn’t get any easier for the backend of the defense because they are facing two-star receivers in Brown and Jones. Plus, they have to do their part in helping contain Henry on the ground game. Matt Eberflus might have to pick his poison on what part of the Tennessee offense he is willing to let have an easier day. He’s struggled to stop Henry so he may just let that continue and shift his defense to keep the receivers in check for most of the day. Outside those two, the Titans passing attack doesn’t have much that should scare the defense. Not that it will be easy, but Indianapolis needs to avoid letting Ryan Tannehill picking them apart, otherwise it will be another disappointing afternoon for the unit once again.

Will the team salvage the season?

The world is burning around the Colts right now because their season already seems like it is on the brink of being over before it even really got started. An 0-3 start is very hard to overcome, but this is also the first year of the 17-game schedule so it might not have a huge impact like it would in the past. That doesn’t mean they can be okay if they were to lose the game. It is a big opportunity for the organization to put themselves in a position to win the division with a victory on Sunday. They could leave the weekend with a 1-2 record and have the early tiebreaker over the Titans. It is plausible that Indianapolis could lead the AFC South with a win and a Houston Texans loss. Plus, they face the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 who just found out Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with fractured ribs. Things could look a lot different after the next two weeks but it all starts with getting the job done against Tennessee.

