Colts vs. Texans: Updated injury report for Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) released their updated injury report Thursday ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans (0-0) at NRG Stadium.

The injury report continued to be light with a slight change to the participation level of one player.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 1 after Thursday’s practice:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/7) Thur. (9/8) Fri. (9/9) Status OT Dennis Kelly Knee LP LP LB Shaquille Leonard Back FP LP

Notes

OT Dennis Kelly was a limited participant for the second day in a row.

LB Shaquille Leonard was downgraded to a limited participant. He still has a chance to play as long as he doesn’t log a “DNP” on Friday.

S Trevor Denbow (ankle) is on the injured reserve list.

Here is the updated injury report for the Texans in Week 1:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/7) Thur. (9/8) Fri. (9/9) Status DL Rasheem Green Thigh DNP DNP DL Mario Addison Thigh LP DNP

The final injury reports will be released following Friday’s practice and will include injury designations for the weekend.

