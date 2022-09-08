Colts vs. Texans: Updated injury report for Week 1

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) released their updated injury report Thursday ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans (0-0) at NRG Stadium.

The injury report continued to be light with a slight change to the participation level of one player.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 1 after Thursday’s practice:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/7)

Thur. (9/8)

Fri. (9/9)

Status

OT Dennis Kelly

Knee

LP

LP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back

FP

LP

Notes

  • OT Dennis Kelly was a limited participant for the second day in a row.

  • LB Shaquille Leonard was downgraded to a limited participant. He still has a chance to play as long as he doesn’t log a “DNP” on Friday.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) is on the injured reserve list.

Here is the updated injury report for the Texans in Week 1:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/7)

Thur. (9/8)

Fri. (9/9)

Status

DL Rasheem Green

Thigh

DNP

DNP

DL Mario Addison

Thigh

LP

DNP

The final injury reports will be released following Friday’s practice and will include injury designations for the weekend.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV

Colts vs. Texans: Initial injury report for Week 1

Colts' Isaiah Rodgers Sr. cleared concussion protocol

List

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Texans Wire

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories