Colts vs. Texans: Updated injury report for Week 13

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium.

While the initial injury report for the Colts had plenty of names, all of them returned to practice in some form on Thursday. That’s an encouraging sign for their statuses entering Friday when the designations are released.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 13:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (12/1)

Thur. (12/2)

Fri. (12/3)

Status

DT DeForest Buckner

Knee/Foot

DNP

LP

TE Jack Doyle

Knee

DNP

LP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

DNP

FP

LB Darius Leonard

Knee/Wrist

DNP

FP

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle

DNP

FP

S Andrew Sendejo

Calf

DNP

LP

T Eric Fisher

Knee

LP

FP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Groin

LP

Notes

  • All of the players who were DNPs on Wednesday have a good chance to play against the Texans, barring a setback over the next few says.

  • LG Quenton Nelson was upgraded to a full participant so he should be expected to play.

  • CB Rock Ya-Sin was the only new addition to the injury report on Thursday. Anytime a player is limited on a Thursday means they likely suffered the injury in practice. He will be monitored heavily on Friday.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Texans in Week 13 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (12/1)

Thur. (12/2)

Fri. (12/3)

Status

WR Danny Amendola

Knee

DNP

DB Terrence Brooks

Hamstring

DNP

WR Chris Conley

Illness

DNP

WR Brandin Cooks

Illness

DNP

RB David Johnson

Illness/Thigh

DNP

OL Justin McCray

Concussion

DNP

OL Cole Toner

Illness

DNP

DL DeMarcus Walker

Hamstring

DNP

QB Deshaun Watson

Personal

DNP

DL Jonathan Greenard

Foot

LP

DL Jacob Martin

Shin

LP

