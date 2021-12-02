Colts vs. Texans: Updated injury report for Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium.

While the initial injury report for the Colts had plenty of names, all of them returned to practice in some form on Thursday. That’s an encouraging sign for their statuses entering Friday when the designations are released.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 13:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (12/1) Thur. (12/2) Fri. (12/3) Status DT DeForest Buckner Knee/Foot DNP LP TE Jack Doyle Knee DNP LP C Ryan Kelly Knee DNP FP LB Darius Leonard Knee/Wrist DNP FP G Quenton Nelson Ankle DNP FP S Andrew Sendejo Calf DNP LP T Eric Fisher Knee LP FP CB Rock Ya-Sin Groin — LP

Notes

All of the players who were DNPs on Wednesday have a good chance to play against the Texans, barring a setback over the next few says.

LG Quenton Nelson was upgraded to a full participant so he should be expected to play.

CB Rock Ya-Sin was the only new addition to the injury report on Thursday. Anytime a player is limited on a Thursday means they likely suffered the injury in practice. He will be monitored heavily on Friday.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Texans in Week 13 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (12/1) Thur. (12/2) Fri. (12/3) Status WR Danny Amendola Knee DNP DB Terrence Brooks Hamstring DNP WR Chris Conley Illness DNP WR Brandin Cooks Illness DNP RB David Johnson Illness/Thigh DNP OL Justin McCray Concussion DNP OL Cole Toner Illness DNP DL DeMarcus Walker Hamstring DNP QB Deshaun Watson Personal DNP DL Jonathan Greenard Foot LP DL Jacob Martin Shin LP

