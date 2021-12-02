Colts vs. Texans: Updated injury report for Week 13
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium.
While the initial injury report for the Colts had plenty of names, all of them returned to practice in some form on Thursday. That’s an encouraging sign for their statuses entering Friday when the designations are released.
Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 13:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (12/1)
Thur. (12/2)
Fri. (12/3)
Status
DT DeForest Buckner
Knee/Foot
DNP
LP
TE Jack Doyle
Knee
DNP
LP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
DNP
FP
LB Darius Leonard
Knee/Wrist
DNP
FP
Ankle
DNP
FP
S Andrew Sendejo
Calf
DNP
LP
T Eric Fisher
Knee
LP
FP
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Groin
—
LP
Notes
All of the players who were DNPs on Wednesday have a good chance to play against the Texans, barring a setback over the next few says.
LG Quenton Nelson was upgraded to a full participant so he should be expected to play.
CB Rock Ya-Sin was the only new addition to the injury report on Thursday. Anytime a player is limited on a Thursday means they likely suffered the injury in practice. He will be monitored heavily on Friday.
Here’s the updated injury report for the Texans in Week 13 (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (12/1)
Thur. (12/2)
Fri. (12/3)
Status
WR Danny Amendola
Knee
DNP
DB Terrence Brooks
Hamstring
DNP
WR Chris Conley
Illness
DNP
WR Brandin Cooks
Illness
DNP
RB David Johnson
Illness/Thigh
DNP
OL Justin McCray
Concussion
DNP
OL Cole Toner
Illness
DNP
DL DeMarcus Walker
Hamstring
DNP
QB Deshaun Watson
Personal
DNP
DL Jonathan Greenard
Foot
LP
DL Jacob Martin
Shin
LP
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
If you're in the blue, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV
Jonathan Taylor named November AFC Offensive Player of the Month
Colts designate S Khari Willis to return from IR