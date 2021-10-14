Colts vs. Texans: Updated injury report for Week 6

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and Houston Texans (1-4) have released their updated injury reports for the Week 6 matchup following Thursday’s practices.

After a walkthrough on Wednesday, the Colts were back on the field Thursday for practice as they prepare for a crucial divisional matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 6:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (10/13)

Thur. (10/14)

Fri. (10/15)

Status

K Rodrigo Blankenship

Hip

DNP

DNP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle/Shoulder

DNP

LP

CB Xavier Rhodes

Concussion

DNP

LP

S Andrew Sendejo

Concussion

DNP

DNP

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

DNP

DNP

DE Kemoko Turay

Groin

DNP

DNP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ankle

DNP

LP

RB Jordan Wilkins

Non-football illness

DNP

DNP

DE Kwity Paye

Hamstring

LP

FP

DE Isaac Rochell

Illness

FP

FP

Notes

  • K Rodrigo Blankenship, RT Braden Smith, DE Kemoko Turay, S Andrew Sendejo and RB Jordan Wilkins are all in danger of not playing unless they can practice on Friday. Even then, they would be questionable at best.

  • Smith hasn’t been progressing as the Colts would have liked and it appears he will miss his fifth game in a row.

  • DE Kwity Paye appears ready for his return, which falls in line with what he told the media on Thursday.

  • CB Rock Ya-Sin took a step in the right direction with his ankle injury and could be trending toward a return in Week 6.

  • LB Darius Leonard should be expected to play this week after not practicing on Wednesday and logging a limited session on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Texans in Week 6 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (10/13)

Thur. (10/14)

Fri. (10/15)

Status

OL Justin Britt

Knee

DNP

TE Pharoah Brown

Shoulder

DNP

T Laremy Tunsil

Thumb

DNP

QB Deshaun Watson

Personal

DNP

WR Danny Amendola

Thigh

LP

RB Rex Burkhead

Hip

LP

WR Brandin Cooks

Rest

LP

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Hip

LP

The Colts and Texans will release their final injury reports with designations included on Friday afternoon.

