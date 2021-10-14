Colts vs. Texans: Updated injury report for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and Houston Texans (1-4) have released their updated injury reports for the Week 6 matchup following Thursday’s practices.
After a walkthrough on Wednesday, the Colts were back on the field Thursday for practice as they prepare for a crucial divisional matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 6:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (10/13)
Thur. (10/14)
Fri. (10/15)
Status
Hip
DNP
DNP
Ankle/Shoulder
DNP
LP
CB Xavier Rhodes
Concussion
DNP
LP
Concussion
DNP
DNP
T Braden Smith
Foot/Thumb
DNP
DNP
DE Kemoko Turay
Groin
DNP
DNP
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ankle
DNP
LP
Non-football illness
DNP
DNP
DE Kwity Paye
Hamstring
LP
FP
DE Isaac Rochell
Illness
FP
FP
Notes
K Rodrigo Blankenship, RT Braden Smith, DE Kemoko Turay, S Andrew Sendejo and RB Jordan Wilkins are all in danger of not playing unless they can practice on Friday. Even then, they would be questionable at best.
Smith hasn’t been progressing as the Colts would have liked and it appears he will miss his fifth game in a row.
DE Kwity Paye appears ready for his return, which falls in line with what he told the media on Thursday.
CB Rock Ya-Sin took a step in the right direction with his ankle injury and could be trending toward a return in Week 6.
LB Darius Leonard should be expected to play this week after not practicing on Wednesday and logging a limited session on Thursday.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Texans in Week 6 (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (10/13)
Thur. (10/14)
Fri. (10/15)
Status
OL Justin Britt
Knee
DNP
TE Pharoah Brown
Shoulder
DNP
T Laremy Tunsil
Thumb
DNP
QB Deshaun Watson
Personal
DNP
WR Danny Amendola
Thigh
LP
RB Rex Burkhead
Hip
LP
WR Brandin Cooks
Rest
LP
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
Hip
LP
The Colts and Texans will release their final injury reports with designations included on Friday afternoon.
