Colts vs. Texans: Updated injury report for Week 18

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) and Houston Texans (2-13-1) updated their injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 18 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
1/4

Thu.
1/5

Fri.
1/6

Status

CB Brandon Facyson

Concussion

DNP

LP

QB Nick Foles

Ribs

DNP

DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Wrist

DNP

DNP

TE Kylen Granson

Ankle

DNP

DNP

WR Ashton Dulin

Concussion

FP

FP

Notes

  • TE Kylen Granson missed his eighth consecutive practice Thursday and is trending toward missing the finale.

  • CB Brandon Facyson and QB Nick Foles sustained their injuries in Week 17. Foles is not expected to play, and it will be difficult for Facyson to pass through the protocol in order to play this week.

  • However, Facyson being upgraded to a limited participant Thursday means he’s making progress.

  • CB Stephon Gilmore is a new addition to the injury report with a wrist injury.

  • WR Ashton Dulin seems to be ready to return but still needs to be cleared.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Texans in Week 17:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
1/4

Thu.
1/5

Fri.
1/6

Status

OL Jimmy Morrissey

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DB Steven Nelson

Illness

DNP

DNP

TE Teagan Quitoriano

Thigh

FP

FP

DL Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Illness

DNP

WR Phillip Dorsett

Hamstring

LP

TE O.J. Howard

Hip

LP

