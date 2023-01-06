Colts vs. Texans: Updated injury report for Week 18

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) and Houston Texans (2-13-1) updated their injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 18 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed.

1/4 Thu.

1/5 Fri.

1/6 Status CB Brandon Facyson Concussion DNP LP QB Nick Foles Ribs DNP DNP CB Stephon Gilmore Wrist DNP DNP TE Kylen Granson Ankle DNP DNP WR Ashton Dulin Concussion FP FP

Notes

TE Kylen Granson missed his eighth consecutive practice Thursday and is trending toward missing the finale.

CB Brandon Facyson and QB Nick Foles sustained their injuries in Week 17. Foles is not expected to play, and it will be difficult for Facyson to pass through the protocol in order to play this week.

However, Facyson being upgraded to a limited participant Thursday means he’s making progress.

CB Stephon Gilmore is a new addition to the injury report with a wrist injury.

WR Ashton Dulin seems to be ready to return but still needs to be cleared.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Texans in Week 17:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed.

1/4 Thu.

1/5 Fri.

1/6 Status OL Jimmy Morrissey Concussion DNP DNP DB Steven Nelson Illness DNP DNP TE Teagan Quitoriano Thigh FP FP DL Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Illness — DNP WR Phillip Dorsett Hamstring — LP TE O.J. Howard Hip — LP

