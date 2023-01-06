Colts vs. Texans: Updated injury report for Week 18
The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) and Houston Texans (2-13-1) updated their injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 18 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
CB Brandon Facyson
Concussion
DNP
LP
QB Nick Foles
Ribs
DNP
DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Wrist
DNP
DNP
TE Kylen Granson
Ankle
DNP
DNP
WR Ashton Dulin
Concussion
FP
FP
Notes
TE Kylen Granson missed his eighth consecutive practice Thursday and is trending toward missing the finale.
CB Brandon Facyson and QB Nick Foles sustained their injuries in Week 17. Foles is not expected to play, and it will be difficult for Facyson to pass through the protocol in order to play this week.
However, Facyson being upgraded to a limited participant Thursday means he’s making progress.
CB Stephon Gilmore is a new addition to the injury report with a wrist injury.
WR Ashton Dulin seems to be ready to return but still needs to be cleared.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Texans in Week 17:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
OL Jimmy Morrissey
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DB Steven Nelson
Illness
DNP
DNP
TE Teagan Quitoriano
Thigh
FP
FP
DL Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Illness
—
DNP
WR Phillip Dorsett
Hamstring
—
LP
TE O.J. Howard
Hip
—
LP
