Colts vs. Texans: Staff picks and predictions for Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) are all set to visit the Houston Texans (2-9) on Sunday at NRG Stadium for a Week 13 divisional matchup.

With their bye coming up right after this road matchup, the Colts can’t take this game lightly. They are heavily favored by Vegas while the experts around the league are carrying the same tune by choosing Indy to win and cover the spread.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff feels about this Week 13 matchup:

Kevin Hickey: Colts 33, Texans 17

Though it may not be a blowout to the tune of a 25-point victory like it was in Week 6, the Colts should handle this game with relative ease. The Colts can’t take this game lightly with the bye coming up but as long as they don’t beat themselves, this should be a win.

Even without center Ryan Kelly, the Colts should be able to get back to the ground game with Jonathan Taylor, who has scored at least one rushing touchdown in each of the last nine games. Carson Wentz should have no trouble connecting with Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton against a poor secondary.

Defensively, the Colts should find it a bit easier to get the pass rush going with DeForest Buckner and Kwity Paye. Keeping Tyrod Taylor inside the pocket will be crucial given his ability to make plays outside of structure.

The Colts find themselves in the playoff hunt but if they somehow drop this game, they don’t deserve to be a contending team. Fortunately, that’s not how we’re viewing this outcome.

Cody Manning: Colts 35, Texans 17

The Indianapolis Colts offense was built for December football and it’s time for Frank Reich to lean on what got his team in a position to have a shot to make the postseason. Which is Jonathan Taylor. The Houston Texans have struggled to stop the run and I don’t expect that to change on Sunday. Taylor might break some game records. Carson Wentz does take advantage off the play action from Taylor’s day and hits T.Y. Hilton deep throughout the day to continue that success in NRG Stadium. The defense rebounds from their letdown in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and puts the clamps down on the Texans offense. The Colts handle their business on the road and beat Houston 35 – 17 to head into the bye week with some positive momentum.

John Alfieri: Colts 35, Texans 14

This should be the perfect game for the Colts to bounce back and head into their bye week on a high note. They travel to Houston to take on a Texans squad that has played a lot of teams tough this year but are deserving of their 2-9 record.

The main difference in this game versus the blowout we saw in October is Tyrod Taylor lining up under center. Taylor offers much better mobility and accuracy than Davis Mills and make plays. It will be important to keep him in the pocket and provide pressure all afternoon.

Expect Michael Pittman Jr. to have a huge game against a depleted Houston secondary. This should be a good game for Carson Wentz to fix some of the mistakes we saw last week against Tampa Bay.

Standings

1. John (9-3)

2. Cody (8-4)

3. Kevin (8-4)

4. Nick (6-5)

