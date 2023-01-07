Colts vs. Texans: Staff picks and predictions for Week 18

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) will play host to the Houston Texans (2-13-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium to wrap up the 2022 season.

While both teams would benefit more from losing this game in terms of draft capital, it’s unlikely that the players on either side will concede. It’s not in their competitive nature, and the majority of those rooting for draft capital are fans.

So as these two stumbling teams finish out the regular season, here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees this finale shaking out:

Kevin Hickey: Texans 14, Colts 13

In a matchup featuring the two worst offenses in the NFL, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the total score didn’t crack 20 points. The Colts offense is completely inept right now, and Sam Ehlinger will be under center taking over for the injured Nick Foles (ribs). The Colts could also be without cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who has enjoyed a fantastic season. This game will come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes, and the Colts haven’t been on the right side of that notion often this season. We shouldn’t expect a whole lot of offense in this game, and the Texans come out with a game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Cody Manning: Texans 24, Colts 21

The Indianapolis Colts are wrapping up their season at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Houston Texans in what you could call a “must-lose” for both teams to secure the best draft position they can. The teams and players certainly won’t play to lose as the future of their careers are on the line. The Indy offense finds some success on the ground with Zack Moss. He’s able to put together his first 100 yard rushing yard game in his career. Davis Mills and the Texans offense are able to take advantage of a banged up secondary. They put together a few touchdown drives throughout the afternoon. In the end, it comes down to who has the ball last. An untimely Sam Ehlinger interception gives Houston the ball in field goal range and they are able to put it through the uprights for the win.

John Alfieri: Colts 24, Texans 13

The season finale. A chance to end the season on a high note against a team fighting for the No. 1 pick in the draft. The Colts should be able to handle Houston as they look to end the season and begin the wave of changes on the horizon.

Expect Sam Ehlinger to come out strong as he knows his job is on the hot seat. Alec Pierce should have a big day as well, especially in deep shots down the field. The Texans secondary has some talent, but is inexperienced. There should be no reason why Parks Frazier can’t draw up some big plays on Sunday.

Defensively, I think Kwity Paye could have a multi-sack afternoon. He has been so good this year at getting after opposing quarterbacks, and he wants to prove he is a key piece to this defense for next year. Davis Mills should be running for his life as both of these teams look forward to their final games.

