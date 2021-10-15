Colts vs. Texans: NFL experts make Week 6 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) will be looking to get out of a rut when they host the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday for a Week 6 matchup.

The first time these two teams meet this season, this matchup will determine the second-place team in the division for the time being. The Texans currently have the upper hand given their superior divisional record to this point.

The oddsmakers have the Colts entering the weekend as massive favorites in this matchup, let’s take a look at who some of the experts around the league are siding with in Week 6.

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Colts 24-16 Mike Jones (USA TODAY) Colts 22-16 Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Colts 27-18 Mike Clay (ESPN) Colts N/A Gregg Rosenthall (NFL Network) Colts 28-20 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Colts 29-22 Dave Richard (CBS Sports) Colts N/A Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Colts 30-17 Mark Lane (Texans Wire) Colts 26-13 Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated) Colts N/A Bleacher Report Colts 23-17

It seems to be pretty much a clean sweep for the Colts. Over at Tallysight, 96% of analysts are siding with the Colts in this matchup.

This is a game the Colts should win. Even with their issues with an inconsistent pass rush and injuries to key positions, the Colts have to prove they can overcome that against the Texans.

If somehow the Texans wind up with an upset at Lucas Oil Stadium, serious questions will be raised about the direction of the organization.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related