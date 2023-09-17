Colts vs. Texans: Keys to victory in Week 2

Welcome to Week 2 of the 2023 season, where the Indianapolis Colts play at NRG Stadium against the Houston Texans.

It’s a new era for the organization with many new faces, including head coach Shane Steichen and franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson. The team is anxious to get rolling, but wins will not come easy for a roster that has also been revamped and missing one of its most dynamic players.

Here are the keys to victory for taking down the Texans:

Get QB Anthony Richardson quick wins

You’ve heard the phrase before: Keep it simple.

In this case, the Colts need to keep it simple for quarterback Anthony Richardson. If they want to set him up for continued success, they have to keep the offense effective and moving with short, quick throws that allow him to pick up some early “wins” as the game flows and don’t force him to be something he is not.

Against the Jaguars, the Colts used short throws under 20 yards to find soft coverage spots within the defense to get Richardson going early. Although there were not as many shots down the field as some fans would like, these are the throws that Richardson struggled with in college and should be part of his growth plan in the NFL.

I’m excited to watch Anthony Richardson in this IND offense under Shane Steichen. Gameplan was awesome in week one. Richardson’s arm + quick release showed up in this game. But I like throws like this where he’s anticipating into the window over the MOF on the glance. pic.twitter.com/WeGaTIGSwg — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) September 16, 2023

Get the ground game going early

Without Jonathan Taylor, the Colts’ rushing attack is underachieving. Week 1 saw Richardson as the leading rusher with 40 yards. The remaining players involved in the ground game had just 25 total yards. That’s not exactly an effort that is acceptable or a sustainable method for success.

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and Steichen will have to get creative. The Ravens, who also have a running back-by-committee approach, were able to pick up three touchdowns despite only 72 total rushing yards from their backs against the Texans. With Zach Moss back in the fold this week, he has to set the tone.

Colts RB Zack Moss is off the injury report for Sunday's game against Houston. He could have a shot to handle lead back duties after an ineffective start for the Colts' backs in Week 1 and Evan Hull's injury. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 15, 2023

The WR room has to separate itself

A common theme from the preseason and even at times during Week 1 was that the wide receiver room was not getting as much separation as possible. Candidly, the unit was getting bullied at the point of attack, which can be tough on a rookie quarterback.

Michael Pittman Jr. got going in the second half against the Jaguars, producing some big-time opportunities, but Richardson could have also used some help from Alec Pierce. Pierce has not looked as crisp as of late and has not looked like the jump-ball and downfield specialist that he is.

Wide reciever coach Reggie Wayne was asked about Pierce this week, and he called for patience, saying, “It’ll come. Just got to be patient. We are still trying to get rolling as an offense, period.”

Reggie Wayne today on Alec Pierce: pic.twitter.com/nz56U32E7o — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) September 14, 2023

Turn disruption into production

The Texans are a bit banged up coming into this matchup. Some notable question marks include quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is nursing a right shoulder injury, and starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who has a knee injury. The Texans will also be without Jalen Pitre, who has a chest injury, and Jimmie Ward, who has a hip injury.

This is the perfect time to attack on the defensive side of the ball by causing disruption that can turn into production. Against the Jaguars, that disruption came from the defensive line. Getting continued production from Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam will create opportunities for others on both sides of the ball.

Kwity Paye bull rush for the sack. Whewwwww pic.twitter.com/UQJdTX7LWT — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) September 12, 2023

Special teams has to be crisp

The Colts’ special teams unit looks shaky without Ashton Dulin as a gunner and Bubba Ventrone leading the charge. The unit already had questionable moments in the preseason, and those carried over into Week 1. The team only came away with 39 yards between multiple kick and punt returns. They also gave up back-breaking yardage on a punt return during the fourth quarter that eventually turned into a scoring drive for the Jaguars.

That can’t happen in any game, and certainly not in a must-win divisional matchup. Playing with intensity and focus has to start with this unit, allowing them to use their instincts to close gaps.

The most under-appreciated play of Week 1? This punt return by Jamal Agnew, which absolutely should not have happened with 40 right there Down by 4, 11 minutes to go Flips the field from inside the 5 to the opposing 45-yard line Drive ends in a touchdown pic.twitter.com/EoGkTjPrMR — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) September 11, 2023

