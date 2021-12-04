Colts vs. Texans: Key matchups to watch in Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) will be on the road Sunday to visit the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium for a Week 13 divisional matchup.

Finding themselves in the thick of the hunt for a wild-card spot in the AFC playoff race, the Colts must come away with a win Sunday before entering the bye week.

Even as heavy favorites, the Colts will need to win a handful of matchups on the field to ensure their victory. As each week tends to go in the NFL, games typically come down to some crucial matchups that determine the outcome.

Here are the key matchups to watch in this Week 13 divisional bout:

Texans OLB Jacob Martin vs. Colts LT Eric Fisher

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

This will be a big matchup for the Colts to win. Fisher has struggled on the left side for the majority of the season when it comes to consistently protecting the blind side. Martin is easily the best pass rusher for the Texans the one the Colts will need to game plan for the most.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fisher has allowed 32 total pressures, including nine quarterback hits and five sacks. Since returning in Week 2, Fisher has allowed the sixth-most pressures among all offensive tackles.

Martin has had a solid season. His 27 total pressures lead the Texans while his 12 run stops are the third-most on the defensive line in Houston. He’ll line up on both sides, but the Texans will do what they can to exploit the matchup against Fisher.

Colts DE Kwity Paye vs. Texans LT Tytus Howard

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

It’s been a fun second-half breakout for the rookie pass rusher. He’s starting to come into his own when it comes to pressuring the quarterback and making impact plays. He’s only had one pressure in each of the last two games, but both of them have been sacks.

Paye will be likely lining up against Howard, who got the start at left tackle over Geron Christian in Week 12. Howard currently leads the Texans in pressures allowed with 20 while allowing two sacks on the season (PFF).

Story continues

This is matchup the Colts should win, especially if we are to believe Paye is developing as a pass rusher.

Colts CBs vs. Texans WR Brandin Cooks

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Because the Colts don’t employ a shadow corner given their zone heavy scheme, the entire cornerback room will likely line up across from Cooks at some point during the game. That said, he’s likely to face Rock Ya-Sin the most on the boundary and Kenny Moore II when Cooks goes into the slot.

The Colts have gotten strong player from their cornerbacks in recent weeks. Ya-Sin has been a much different player in Year 3. He’s cut down on the penalties and has proven to be a strong defender on third downs.

Cooks will be the primary (and only) threat for the Colts defense to prioritize. Though it feels as though he’s been in the league forever, Cooks is still a strong deep threat who can make a big play at any moment. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Colts roll coverage his way regardless of where he lines up.

Texans CB Desmond King II vs. Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Without the likes of Terrance Mitchell, who was ruled out on the final injury report, Hilton is likely to go against King for the majority of the day. King spent most of his time on the boundary but has played enough in the slot to where he could follow Hilton there.

Though Hilton hasn’t been a focal point in the offense, he does crush the Texans. Even when he made his return in Week 6 for his 2021 debut, Hilton led the offense with 80 receiving yards before a quad injury forced him out in the fourth quarter. This could be the last time Hilton plays the Texans so he could very well go out with a bang.

According to PFF, King has been targeted a team-high 59 times while allowing 46 receptions for 507 yards, one touchdown and a 94.0 passer rating.

1

1

1

1