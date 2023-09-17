Colts vs. Texans: Key matchups to watch in Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) and Houston Texans (0-1) are ready to do battle for a divisional bout Sunday at NRG Stadium.

In what is likely to be a competitive game, the outcome will be determined by a handful of key matchups that will take place on both sides of the ball. With a pair of rookie quarterbacks set to face off, every matchup counts.

Here are the key matchups to keep an eye on in this Week 2 bout:

Colts DT DeForest Buckner vs. Texans interior OL

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

This is where the Colts can in the game. Buckner is coming off a stellar season debut in which he was one of the stars across the entire league. He’ll be lining up against all three interior spots throughout the game, and if he can generate interior pressure to keep C.J. Stroud from stepping up in the pocket, the Colts defense could have a day.

Colts RT Braden Smith vs. Texans EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

While all of the talk surrounding the Texans has been about their rookie quarterback, one of the top prospects from the 2023 NFL draft has gone slightly under the radar. That all ended in Week 1 when Anderson compiled five total pressures and one sack against the Baltimore Ravens. If the Colts want the offense to stay competitive in this game, Smith will need to be a leader in the offensive line room.

Colts CB Dallis Flowers vs. Texans WR Nico Collins

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

We learned from the Week 1 opener that Flowers is higher on the depth chart than Darrell Baker Jr., who played on 69% of the snaps. Flowers will be on the field on nearly every play, and he will be tasked with containing Collins, who profiles as the Texans’ X-receiver. Collins is coming off a six-catch, 80-yard performance in Week 1 so Flowers will need to step up in order to limit Houston’s passing attack.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

This matchup on the boundary should be a fun one to watch. Stingley enters his second season as the boundary corner for the Texans while Pittman Jr. will be the catalyst for the Colts’ passing attack. Both players are coming off solid performances in Week 1 so this certainly will be a matchup that helps determine the outcome.

Colts DE Samson Ebukam vs. Texans LT Josh Jones

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Texans are expected to be without starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil due to a knee injury, and the expectation is that Jones will shift over from left guard to the edge. Ebukam has a chance to take advantage of the matchup after recording just one total pressure during his debut with the Colts in Week 1.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire