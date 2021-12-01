Colts vs. Texans: Initial injury report for Week 13

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) released their initial injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium.

The Colts will be starting out the week with some big names on the injury report. Some are getting some rest while they deal with their injuries while others are in serious question to play against the Texans.

Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 13:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (12/1)

Thur. (12/2)

Fri. (12/3)

Status

DT DeForest Buckner

Knee/Foot

DNP

TE Jack Doyle

Knee

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

DNP

LB Darius Leonard

Knee/Wrist

DNP

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle

DNP

S Andrew Sendejo

Calf

DNP

T Eric Fisher

Knee

LP

Notes

  • DT DeForest Buckner is in question for this week’s game after suffering a knee injury in Week 12. He was able to play through it but is still pretty banged up.

  • C Ryan Kelly, TE Jack Doyle and S Andrew Sendejo are new additions to the injury report.

  • G Quenton Nelson and LB Darius Leonard were able to play through their injuries in Week 12 so they are likely getting some rest to open the week.

  • S Khari Willis was designated to return from the injured reserve list on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Texans in Week 13:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (12/1)

Thur. (12/2)

Fri. (12/3)

Status

WR Danny Amendola

Knee

DNP

DB Terrence Brooks

Hamstring

DNP

WR Chris Conley

Illness

DNP

WR Brandin Cooks

Illness

DNP

RB David Johnson

Illness/Thigh

DNP

OL Justin McCray

Concussion

DNP

OL Cole Toner

Illness

DNP

DL DeMarcus Walker

Hamstring

DNP

QB Deshaun Watson

Personal

DNP

DL Jonathan Greenard

Foot

LP

DL Jacob Martin

Shin

LP

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

