Colts vs. Texans: Initial injury report for Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) released their initial injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium.

The Colts will be starting out the week with some big names on the injury report. Some are getting some rest while they deal with their injuries while others are in serious question to play against the Texans.

Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 13:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (12/1) Thur. (12/2) Fri. (12/3) Status DT DeForest Buckner Knee/Foot DNP TE Jack Doyle Knee DNP C Ryan Kelly Knee DNP LB Darius Leonard Knee/Wrist DNP G Quenton Nelson Ankle DNP S Andrew Sendejo Calf DNP T Eric Fisher Knee LP

Notes

DT DeForest Buckner is in question for this week’s game after suffering a knee injury in Week 12. He was able to play through it but is still pretty banged up.

C Ryan Kelly , TE Jack Doyle and S Andrew Sendejo are new additions to the injury report.

G Quenton Nelson and LB Darius Leonard were able to play through their injuries in Week 12 so they are likely getting some rest to open the week.

S Khari Willis was designated to return from the injured reserve list on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Texans in Week 13:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (12/1) Thur. (12/2) Fri. (12/3) Status WR Danny Amendola Knee DNP DB Terrence Brooks Hamstring DNP WR Chris Conley Illness DNP WR Brandin Cooks Illness DNP RB David Johnson Illness/Thigh DNP OL Justin McCray Concussion DNP OL Cole Toner Illness DNP DL DeMarcus Walker Hamstring DNP QB Deshaun Watson Personal DNP DL Jonathan Greenard Foot LP DL Jacob Martin Shin LP

