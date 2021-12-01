Colts vs. Texans: Initial injury report for Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) released their initial injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium.
The Colts will be starting out the week with some big names on the injury report. Some are getting some rest while they deal with their injuries while others are in serious question to play against the Texans.
Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 13:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (12/1)
Thur. (12/2)
Fri. (12/3)
Status
DT DeForest Buckner
Knee/Foot
DNP
TE Jack Doyle
Knee
DNP
Knee
DNP
Knee/Wrist
DNP
Ankle
DNP
Calf
DNP
T Eric Fisher
Knee
LP
Notes
DT DeForest Buckner is in question for this week’s game after suffering a knee injury in Week 12. He was able to play through it but is still pretty banged up.
C Ryan Kelly, TE Jack Doyle and S Andrew Sendejo are new additions to the injury report.
G Quenton Nelson and LB Darius Leonard were able to play through their injuries in Week 12 so they are likely getting some rest to open the week.
S Khari Willis was designated to return from the injured reserve list on Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Texans in Week 13:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (12/1)
Thur. (12/2)
Fri. (12/3)
Status
WR Danny Amendola
Knee
DNP
DB Terrence Brooks
Hamstring
DNP
WR Chris Conley
Illness
DNP
WR Brandin Cooks
Illness
DNP
RB David Johnson
Illness/Thigh
DNP
OL Justin McCray
Concussion
DNP
OL Cole Toner
Illness
DNP
DL DeMarcus Walker
Hamstring
DNP
QB Deshaun Watson
Personal
DNP
DL Jonathan Greenard
Foot
LP
DL Jacob Martin
Shin
LP
