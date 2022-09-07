Colts vs. Texans: Initial injury report for Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts were on the field Wednesday for their first official practice of the 2022 season as they prepare for the regular-season opener against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

There are plenty of names to keep an eye on throughout the week now that the injury reports will come out. The big name to know is linebacker Shaquille Leonard who has been working his way back from offseason surgery.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 1:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/7) Thur. (9/8) Fri. (9/9) Status OT Dennis Kelly Knee LP LB Shaquille Leonard Back FP

Notes

It’s a light injury report with Kelly, who has been working his way back from knee surgery during training camp.

Leonard could practice fully all week and still be a game-time decision. But starting the week as a full participant bodes well for him.

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr . isn’t on the injury report after clearing the concussion protocol.

S Trevor Denbow (ankle) is on the injured reserve list.

