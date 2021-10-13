Colts vs. Texans: Initial injury report in Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and Houston Texans (1-4) were back on the field Wednesday as they prepare for the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As the Colts are coming off a Monday night loss, they decided to use Wednesday as a light walkthrough in order to give the players some rest. So the injury report on Wednesday is more of an estimation of a player’s status had they practiced.

Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts to kick off Week 6:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (10/13)

Thur. (10/14)

Fri. (10/15)

Status

K Rodrigo Blankenship

Hip

DNP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle/Shoulder

DNP

CB Xavier Rhodes

Concussion

DNP

S Andrew Sendejo

Concussion

DNP

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

DNP

DE Kemoko Turay

Groin

DNP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ankle

DNP

RB Jordan Wilkins

Non-football illness

DNP

DE Kwity Paye

Hamstring

LP

  • The Colts signed Michael Badgley to the practice squad in case Rodrigo Blankenship can’t play due to the hip injury.

  • LB Darius Leonard has been playing through an ankle injury and even though it appears to be getting better, he now is dealing with a shoulder injury on top of that.

  • CB Xavier Rhodes and S Andrew Sendejo are both in the concussion protocol following Monday night’s game.

  • RT Braden Smith continues to deal with his foot injury and is in question for Sunday’s matchup.

  • It isn’t clear if CB Rock Ya-Sin suffered a setback but he wouldn’t have practiced Wednesday despite logging limited sessions all last week.

  • It was encouraging to see DE Kwity Paye making some progress after missing the last two games.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Texans in Week 6 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (10/13)

Thur. (10/14)

Fri. (10/15)

Status

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

