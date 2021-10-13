Colts vs. Texans: Initial injury report in Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and Houston Texans (1-4) were back on the field Wednesday as they prepare for the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As the Colts are coming off a Monday night loss, they decided to use Wednesday as a light walkthrough in order to give the players some rest. So the injury report on Wednesday is more of an estimation of a player’s status had they practiced.

Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts to kick off Week 6:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (10/13) Thur. (10/14) Fri. (10/15) Status K Rodrigo Blankenship Hip DNP LB Darius Leonard Ankle/Shoulder DNP CB Xavier Rhodes Concussion DNP S Andrew Sendejo Concussion DNP T Braden Smith Foot/Thumb DNP DE Kemoko Turay Groin DNP CB Rock Ya-Sin Ankle DNP RB Jordan Wilkins Non-football illness DNP DE Kwity Paye Hamstring LP

The Colts signed Michael Badgley to the practice squad in case Rodrigo Blankenship can’t play due to the hip injury.

LB Darius Leonard has been playing through an ankle injury and even though it appears to be getting better, he now is dealing with a shoulder injury on top of that.

CB Xavier Rhodes and S Andrew Sendejo are both in the concussion protocol following Monday night’s game.

RT Braden Smith continues to deal with his foot injury and is in question for Sunday’s matchup.

It isn’t clear if CB Rock Ya-Sin suffered a setback but he wouldn’t have practiced Wednesday despite logging limited sessions all last week.

It was encouraging to see DE Kwity Paye making some progress after missing the last two games.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Texans in Week 6 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (10/13) Thur. (10/14) Fri. (10/15) Status

Story continues

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts to sign K Michael Badgley to the practice squad Colts work out kickers amid Rodrigo Blankenship's injury Colts open Week 8 as heavy favorites over Texans

List