Colts vs. Texans: Initial injury report for Week 18

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) and Houston Texans (2-13-1) are preparing to finish out the regular season with a Week 18 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts on Wednesday:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
1/4

Thu.
1/5

Fri.
1/6

Status

CB Brandon Facyson

Concussion

DNP

QB Nick Foles

Ribs

DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Wrist

DNP

TE Kylen Granson

Ankle

DNP

WR Ashton Dulin

Concussion

DNP

Notes

  • CB Kenny Moore II was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday so he will end the 2022 season having missed the final five games.

  • TE Kylen Granson missed his seventh consecutive practice Wednesday.

  • CB Brandon Facyson and QB Nick Foles sustained their injuries in Week 17. Foles is not expected to play, and it will be difficult for Facyson to pass through the protocol in order to play this week.

  • CB Stephon Gilmore is a new addition to the injury report with a wrist injury.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Texans in Week 17:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
1/4

Thu.
1/5

Fri.
1/6

Status

OL Jimmy Morrissey

Concussion

DNP

DB Steven Nelson

Illness

DNP

TE Teagan Quitoriano

Thigh

FP

 

