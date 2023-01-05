Colts vs. Texans: Initial injury report for Week 18
The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) and Houston Texans (2-13-1) are preparing to finish out the regular season with a Week 18 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts on Wednesday:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
CB Brandon Facyson
Concussion
DNP
QB Nick Foles
Ribs
DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Wrist
DNP
TE Kylen Granson
Ankle
DNP
WR Ashton Dulin
Concussion
DNP
Notes
CB Kenny Moore II was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday so he will end the 2022 season having missed the final five games.
TE Kylen Granson missed his seventh consecutive practice Wednesday.
CB Brandon Facyson and QB Nick Foles sustained their injuries in Week 17. Foles is not expected to play, and it will be difficult for Facyson to pass through the protocol in order to play this week.
CB Stephon Gilmore is a new addition to the injury report with a wrist injury.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Texans in Week 17:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
OL Jimmy Morrissey
Concussion
DNP
DB Steven Nelson
Illness
DNP
TE Teagan Quitoriano
Thigh
FP
