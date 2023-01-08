Colts vs. Texans: Inactive players for Week 18

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) and Houston Texans (2-13-1) released their lists of inactive players for the Week 18 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts’ inactives:

Name

Position

Injury

Kylen Granson

TE

Ankle

Nick Foles

QB

Ribs

Stephon Gilmore

CB

Wrist

Nick Cross

S

Chris Williams

DT

Wesley French

C

Rashod Berry

DE

Notes

  • CB Stephon Gilmore was questionable going into the matchup and is inactive.

  • Rookie S Nick Cross is a healthy scratch for the first time this season. The Colts traded up for him in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

  • DE Rashod Berry was signed off the Jaguars practice squad this week and is a healthy scratch.

Houston Texans inactives:

Name

Position

Injury

 

