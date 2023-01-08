Colts vs. Texans: Inactive players for Week 18
The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) and Houston Texans (2-13-1) released their lists of inactive players for the Week 18 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
Indianapolis Colts’ inactives:
Name
Position
Injury
Kylen Granson
TE
Ankle
Nick Foles
QB
Ribs
Stephon Gilmore
CB
Wrist
Nick Cross
S
—
Chris Williams
DT
—
Wesley French
C
—
Rashod Berry
DE
—
Notes
CB Stephon Gilmore was questionable going into the matchup and is inactive.
Rookie S Nick Cross is a healthy scratch for the first time this season. The Colts traded up for him in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.
DE Rashod Berry was signed off the Jaguars practice squad this week and is a healthy scratch.
Houston Texans inactives:
Name
Position
Injury
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)