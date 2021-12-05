Colts vs. Texans: Inactive players for Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium.

While the Colts didn’t rule out any players on their final injury report, they did have three starters listed as questionable for the divisional game. Meanwhile, starting center Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to a positive test.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 13:

Name Position Injury Ben Banogu DE — Julién Davenport T — Marlon Mack RB — Mike Strachan WR —

Notes

DT DeForest Buckner , TE Jack Doyle and S Andrew Sendejo are all active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.

S Khari Willis was activated from the injured reserve list on Saturday and will play against the Texans.

With Kelly on the reserve list, rookie OL Will Fries is active.

Here are the inactive players for the Texans in Week 13 (will be updated):

Name Position Injury Terrance Brooks DB Hamstring Justin McCray OL Concussion Deshaun Watson QB Personal

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Week 13 rematch with Colts Wire Carson Wentz approaching snap count to give Eagles a 1st-round pick Colts vs. Texans: How to watch, listen, stream online in Week 13

List