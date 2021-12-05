Colts vs. Texans: Inactive players for Week 13

Breaking News:

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium.

While the Colts didn’t rule out any players on their final injury report, they did have three starters listed as questionable for the divisional game. Meanwhile, starting center Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to a positive test.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 13:

Name

Position

Injury

Ben Banogu

DE

Julién Davenport

T

Marlon Mack

RB

Mike Strachan

WR

Notes

  • DT DeForest Buckner, TE Jack Doyle and S Andrew Sendejo are all active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.

  • S Khari Willis was activated from the injured reserve list on Saturday and will play against the Texans.

  • With Kelly on the reserve list, rookie OL Will Fries is active.

Here are the inactive players for the Texans in Week 13 (will be updated):

Name

Position

Injury

Terrance Brooks

DB

Hamstring

Justin McCray

OL

Concussion

Deshaun Watson

QB

Personal

