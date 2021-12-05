Colts vs. Texans: Inactive players for Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium.
While the Colts didn’t rule out any players on their final injury report, they did have three starters listed as questionable for the divisional game. Meanwhile, starting center Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to a positive test.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 13:
Name
Position
Injury
Ben Banogu
DE
—
Julién Davenport
T
—
Marlon Mack
RB
—
Mike Strachan
WR
—
Notes
DT DeForest Buckner, TE Jack Doyle and S Andrew Sendejo are all active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.
S Khari Willis was activated from the injured reserve list on Saturday and will play against the Texans.
With Kelly on the reserve list, rookie OL Will Fries is active.
Here are the inactive players for the Texans in Week 13 (will be updated):
Name
Position
Injury
Terrance Brooks
DB
Hamstring
Justin McCray
OL
Concussion
Deshaun Watson
QB
Personal
