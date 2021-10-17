Colts vs. Texans: Inactive players in Week 6
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and Houston Texans (1-4) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
The Colts ruled out five players on the final injury report and had one listed as questionable. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was placed on the injured reserve list on Saturday so he won’t show up on the inactive list.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 6:
Name
Position
Injury
Braden Smith
OT
Foot/Thumb
Jordan Wilkins
RB
Non-Football Illness
Andrew Sendejo
S
Concussion
Kemoko Turay
DE
Groin
Michael Strachan
WR
—
Chris Williams
DT
—
Jacob Eason
QB
—
Smith will miss his fifth game in a row due to the foot injury that has been nagging him since Week 1.
With T.Y. Hilton activated, the rookie in Strachan is a healthy scratch. The same goes for Williams and Eason.
Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Texans in Week 6;
Name
Position
Injury
Justin Britt
C
Knee
Danny Amendola
WR
Thigh
Deshaun Watson
QB
—
Charles Omenihu
DL
—
Brevin Jordan
TE
—
Jimmy Moreland
DB
—
Davion Davis
WR
—
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Colts' Jack Doyle fined $10K for unnecessary roughness
Colts vs. Texans: How to watch, listen, stream online in Week 6
Colts vs. Texans: Staff picks and prediction for Week 6