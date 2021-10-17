Colts vs. Texans: Inactive players in Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and Houston Texans (1-4) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The Colts ruled out five players on the final injury report and had one listed as questionable. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was placed on the injured reserve list on Saturday so he won’t show up on the inactive list.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 6:

Name Position Injury Braden Smith OT Foot/Thumb Jordan Wilkins RB Non-Football Illness Andrew Sendejo S Concussion Kemoko Turay DE Groin Michael Strachan WR — Chris Williams DT — Jacob Eason QB —

Smith will miss his fifth game in a row due to the foot injury that has been nagging him since Week 1.

With T.Y. Hilton activated, the rookie in Strachan is a healthy scratch. The same goes for Williams and Eason.

Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Texans in Week 6;

Name Position Injury Justin Britt C Knee Danny Amendola WR Thigh Deshaun Watson QB — Charles Omenihu DL — Brevin Jordan TE — Jimmy Moreland DB — Davion Davis WR —

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Jack Doyle fined $10K for unnecessary roughness Colts vs. Texans: How to watch, listen, stream online in Week 6 Colts vs. Texans: Staff picks and prediction for Week 6

List

6 Colts to watch vs. Texans in Week 6