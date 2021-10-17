Colts vs. Texans: Inactive players in Week 6

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and Houston Texans (1-4) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The Colts ruled out five players on the final injury report and had one listed as questionable. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was placed on the injured reserve list on Saturday so he won’t show up on the inactive list.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 6:

Name

Position

Injury

Braden Smith

OT

Foot/Thumb

Jordan Wilkins

RB

Non-Football Illness

Andrew Sendejo

S

Concussion

Kemoko Turay

DE

Groin

Michael Strachan

WR

Chris Williams

DT

Jacob Eason

QB

Smith will miss his fifth game in a row due to the foot injury that has been nagging him since Week 1.

With T.Y. Hilton activated, the rookie in Strachan is a healthy scratch. The same goes for Williams and Eason.

Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Texans in Week 6;

Name

Position

Injury

Justin Britt

C

Knee

Danny Amendola

WR

Thigh

Deshaun Watson

QB

Charles Omenihu

DL

Brevin Jordan

TE

Jimmy Moreland

DB

Davion Davis

WR

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Jack Doyle fined $10K for unnecessary roughness

Colts vs. Texans: How to watch, listen, stream online in Week 6

Colts vs. Texans: Staff picks and prediction for Week 6

List

6 Colts to watch vs. Texans in Week 6

T.Y. Hilton, Phillip Gaines
T.Y. Hilton, Phillip Gaines

Recommended Stories