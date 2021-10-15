Colts vs. Texans: Final injury report for Week 6

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and Houston Texans (1-4) released their final injury reports for the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday.

The Colts already ruled out five players for the matchup, including right tackle Braden Smith and defensive end Kemoko Turay. Only one other player is listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Here’s a look at the final injury report with designations for the Colts in Week 6:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (10/13)

Thur. (10/14)

Fri. (10/15)

Status

K Rodrigo Blankenship

Hip

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle/Shoulder

DNP

LP

FP

CB Xavier Rhodes

Concussion

DNP

LP

FP

Quest.

S Andrew Sendejo

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

DE Kemoko Turay

Groin

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ankle

DNP

LP

FP

RB Jordan Wilkins

Non-football illness

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

DE Kwity Paye

Hamstring

LP

FP

FP

DE Isaac Rochell

Illness

FP

FP

FP

Notes

  • CB Xavier Rhodes still needs to be clear by the independent neurologist but since he logged a full practice, he should be able to play Sunday.

  • CB Rock Ya-Sin will make his return after missing two games. The same goes for DE Kwity Paye.

  • He’s not listed on the injury report but WR T.Y. Hilton has a chance to make his 2021 debut if the Colts activate him from the injured reserve list. He was practicing this week after being designated to return.

Here’s a look at the Texans’ final injury report in Week 6:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (10/13)

Thur. (10/14)

Fri. (10/15)

Status

OL Justin Britt

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Quest.

TE Pharoah Brown

Shoulder

DNP

LP

FP

T Laremy Tunsil

Thumb

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

QB Deshaun Watson

Personal

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

WR Danny Amendola

Thigh

LP

LP

LP

Quest.

RB Rex Burkhead

Hip

LP

DNP

LP

Quest.

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Hip

LP

LP

FP

CB Desmond King

Hip

LP

DNP

Quest.

Colts rule out 5 players vs. Texans in Week 6

Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) could miss next two games

Colts vs. Texans: NFL experts make Week 6 picks

