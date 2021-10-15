Colts vs. Texans: Final injury report for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and Houston Texans (1-4) released their final injury reports for the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday.
The Colts already ruled out five players for the matchup, including right tackle Braden Smith and defensive end Kemoko Turay. Only one other player is listed as questionable on the final injury report.
Here’s a look at the final injury report with designations for the Colts in Week 6:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (10/13)
Thur. (10/14)
Fri. (10/15)
Status
Hip
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle/Shoulder
DNP
LP
FP
—
Concussion
DNP
LP
FP
Quest.
S Andrew Sendejo
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
T Braden Smith
Foot/Thumb
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
DE Kemoko Turay
Groin
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ankle
DNP
LP
FP
—
RB Jordan Wilkins
Non-football illness
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
DE Kwity Paye
Hamstring
LP
FP
FP
—
DE Isaac Rochell
Illness
FP
FP
FP
—
Notes
CB Xavier Rhodes still needs to be clear by the independent neurologist but since he logged a full practice, he should be able to play Sunday.
CB Rock Ya-Sin will make his return after missing two games. The same goes for DE Kwity Paye.
He’s not listed on the injury report but WR T.Y. Hilton has a chance to make his 2021 debut if the Colts activate him from the injured reserve list. He was practicing this week after being designated to return.
Here’s a look at the Texans’ final injury report in Week 6:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (10/13)
Thur. (10/14)
Fri. (10/15)
Status
OL Justin Britt
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Quest.
TE Pharoah Brown
Shoulder
DNP
LP
FP
—
T Laremy Tunsil
Thumb
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
QB Deshaun Watson
Personal
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
WR Danny Amendola
Thigh
LP
LP
LP
Quest.
RB Rex Burkhead
Hip
LP
DNP
LP
Quest.
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
Hip
LP
LP
FP
—
CB Desmond King
Hip
—
LP
DNP
Quest.
