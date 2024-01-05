Advertisement

Colts vs. Texans: Final injury report for Week 18

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and Houston Texans (9-7) released their final injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 18 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 18:

Notes

  • C Ryan Kelly practiced in a limited fashion, giving him a chance to play this weekend. His status is still very much up in the air.

  • CB Chris Lammons didn’t practice all week and even though he’s questionable, it’s difficult to see him playing.

  • LG Quenton Nelson was a limited participant for the final two practices but is still listed as questionable.

  • RT Braden Smith, CB Kenny Moore II and RB Zack Moss are all questionable but should be expected to play considering they logged full practices twice this week.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Texans in Week 18:

Notes

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire