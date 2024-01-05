Colts vs. Texans: Final injury report for Week 18

The Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and Houston Texans (9-7) released their final injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 18 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 18:

Notes

C Ryan Kelly practiced in a limited fashion, giving him a chance to play this weekend. His status is still very much up in the air.

CB Chris Lammons didn’t practice all week and even though he’s questionable, it’s difficult to see him playing.

LG Quenton Nelson was a limited participant for the final two practices but is still listed as questionable.

RT Braden Smith, CB Kenny Moore II and RB Zack Moss are all questionable but should be expected to play considering they logged full practices twice this week.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Texans in Week 18:

Notes

DE Jonathan Greenard leads the Texans with 12.5 sacks and will not play.

With WR Noah Brown out, Nico Collins is the main wideout to focus on.

