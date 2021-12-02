Colts vs. Texans: 5 things to watch in Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts will be looking to get back in the win column after failing to hold on to their lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

The last time they faced the Houston Texans was in Week 6, which followed the Monday night collapse to the Baltimore Ravens. Frank Reich’s team took out all their anger against Houston and beat them 31-3. The Colts will be looking to repeat that once again and head into their bye week with some positive momentum.

The AFC playoff picture has a lot to be figured out over the course of December and one false step could cost a team their chances of playing late into January. Indianapolis has done a nice job at taking care of their opponents that they are supposed to beat.

During a season that has been full of surprising upsets, the Colts can’t be caught looking ahead to their break. It should be all business on Sunday and getting tuned up before the final stretch.

Here are the top five things to watch for when these teams face off in NRG Stadium:

Different Faces

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

When the Indianapolis defense steps onto the field on Sunday they will be facing an offense that will have a different quarterback from the last time they faced the Texans. A pair of running backs are also no longer with Houston and have moved on to different teams.

Tyrod Taylor has gotten healthy since the week six matchup and is back to leading their offense. He only appeared in five games this season. He’s averaging 184.2 passing YPG, has five passing touchdowns and four interceptions. Taylor is still a threat to pick up first downs with his legs, he is averaging 27.2 rushing YPG and has three rushing touchdowns. The experienced quarterback should not be taken lightly and could lead an upset on any given Sunday.

Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay were the leading rushers when the Colts and Texans last played. David Johnson was barely used that day but he is now splitting reps in the backfield with Rex Burkhead.

Story continues

The Indianapolis defense needs to show that last week was a slip-up and get back to shutting down the opposing team’s rushing attack.

Keep Forcing Turnovers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have forced at least one turnover in 13 straight games. This is the longest active streak in the NFL. Their ability to make a game-changing play on any snaps has helped put their offense in favorable situations throughout the season. It has also helped close out wins. Indianapolis has forced 27 total turnovers this season.

Their +12 turnover differential is the best in the league. Matt Eberflus’ defense set a goal of 40+ takeaways this season and they are 13 in five games away from making that happen. To no surprise, Darius Leonard leads the unit in takeaways with five forced fumbles and two interceptions. He is also responsible for recovering two fumbles.

Kenny Moore II has the most picks (three) this season. Leonard, Isaiah Rodgers, and Khari Willis trail him at the two mark. During their last matchup with the Texans, the defense was able to force three turnovers. It was the last time that Leonard got his hands on a pick and he also delivered one of his peanut punches. Rodgers got his first interception of the season in the game to cap it off.

Another three takeaway performance by the defense on Sunday could help them close ground on the goal they set in training camp. We will see who can earn a ballhawk shirt from coach Eberflus after this week.

Jonathan Taylor should have a big day

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

There was a lot of chatter about the handling of Taylor’s touches following the loss to the Bucs. Frank Reich explained what happened and why it was necessary for his offense to lean on the pass for a couple of quarters. If the offense doesn’t turn the ball over twice in the third quarter of that game then the conversation wouldn’t have even been a topic.

While I never expect Reich to listen to the crowd and just force-feed his stud back, but this is a matchup that I am sure he will look to exploit on the ground. The Texans are giving up 135.6 rushing YPG, which is the second-worst in the NFL. The last time these two teams met, the Indianapolis offense averaged 6.7 YPC. Taylor had 145 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns to cap off his day. He averaged 10.5 yards every time he touched the ball. Which was only 15 times that day.

His longest run (83 yards) happened in that game as well. Taylor will be looking to start a new streak on Sunday and could break a game record with how he is playing right now.

T.Y. Hilton's success against Houston

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Death, taxes, and T.Y. Hilton going off against the Texans in his career. In 19 games, he has 101 receptions for 1,798 yards and 11 touchdowns. What is notable about his success against the division rival is what he does when the game is played in Houston.

In his nine road games against the Texans, he has 52 catches for 1,061 yards and eight touchdowns. Hilton made his season debut during the Week 6 matchup, he led the Colts with four receptions for 80 yards which included a long of 52 yards.

T.Y.’s year hasn’t gone as well as he has hoped but he’s been a leader in the locker room and has an opportunity to help lead his team on a playoff run. The last time that he went over 100 yards was in 2020 in a Week 13 matchup against the Texans in Houston. He had eight receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

The Ghost’s history in NRG Stadium should give him and his team the confidence to have a big game on the road. This could be his last time to do it in a Colts uniform and I expect he will deliver on it.

Get in and out healthy

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Sometimes all it takes is a team getting healthy and hot at the right time to go win a Super Bowl. While there is much to improve upon, the Colts have shown they can go toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the NFL. They just have to learn how to close out those moments consistently. The team has found their identity on offense through Jonathan Taylor and the defense has been a turnover machine.

They are going to need to lean on those two elements to close out the most important part of the schedule. With how tight the AFC is in the standings, Indianapolis will likely need to win four of their last five games to make it to the postseason. One thing that will help make that happen is having the roster as healthy as possible. Khari Willis has returned to practice and Parris Campbell is eyeing a potential return on Christmas day.

Both players could provide a boost. This is a game that Indianapolis needs to go in to handle their business and get out clean. The best-case scenario is to put this game out of reach as they did in the last matchup and get their starters on the sidelines as soon as possible.

After dealing with the injury bug since the beginning of training camp, the Colts have an opportunity to enter a bye week as healthy as they’ve been and be well-rested for a run to give themselves a chance for a championship.

1

1

1

1