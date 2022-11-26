Colts vs. Steelers: Updated injury report for Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their updated injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts as they head into the weekend:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Thur.

11/24 Fri.

11/25 Sat.

11/26 Status DT DeForest Buckner Ribs/Illness DNP DNP TE Kylen Granson Illness DNP DNP C Ryan Kelly Shoulder/Knee DNP LP DE Kwity Paye Ankle DNP DNP WR Parris Campbell Illness LP FP DT Grover Stewart Shoulder/Rest LP DNP G/T Matt Pryor Illness FP FP TE Jelani Woods Shoulder FP FP T Dennis Kelly Illness — DNP DE Yannick Ngakoue Back — LP

Notes

DE Kwity Paye , DT DeForest Buckner and TE Kylen Granson will need to log a practice in some capacity Saturday to have a chance at playing.

C Ryan Kelly returned to practice after missing Thursday while WR Parris Campbell was upgraded to a full participant.

DT Grover Stewart usually gets a rest day on the second practice day of the week so unless he misses Saturday’s practice, he should be expected to play.

TE Jelani Woods seems to be on his way back.

OT Dennis Kelly will be someone to monitor after picking up a mid-week illness.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Steelers in Week 12:

Player Injury Thur.

11/24 Fri.

11/25 Sat.

11/26 Status WR Miles Boykin Oblique DNP LP OL Mason Cole Foot DNP LP DL Cameron Hayward Rest DNP FP DL Larry Ogunjobi Rest DNP FP RB Jaylen Warren Hamstring DNP DNP LB T.J. Watt Rest DNP FP CB Ahkello Witherspoon Knee DNP DNP TE Connor Heyward Illness — DNP OL James Daniels Groin — LP LB Robert Spillane Back — LP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire