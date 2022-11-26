Colts vs. Steelers: Updated injury report for Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their updated injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts as they head into the weekend:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Thur.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
DT DeForest Buckner
Ribs/Illness
DNP
DNP
TE Kylen Granson
Illness
DNP
DNP
C Ryan Kelly
Shoulder/Knee
DNP
LP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
DNP
DNP
WR Parris Campbell
Illness
LP
FP
DT Grover Stewart
Shoulder/Rest
LP
DNP
G/T Matt Pryor
Illness
FP
FP
TE Jelani Woods
Shoulder
FP
FP
T Dennis Kelly
Illness
—
DNP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Back
—
LP
Notes
DE Kwity Paye, DT DeForest Buckner and TE Kylen Granson will need to log a practice in some capacity Saturday to have a chance at playing.
C Ryan Kelly returned to practice after missing Thursday while WR Parris Campbell was upgraded to a full participant.
DT Grover Stewart usually gets a rest day on the second practice day of the week so unless he misses Saturday’s practice, he should be expected to play.
TE Jelani Woods seems to be on his way back.
OT Dennis Kelly will be someone to monitor after picking up a mid-week illness.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Steelers in Week 12:
Player
Injury
Thur.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
WR Miles Boykin
Oblique
DNP
LP
OL Mason Cole
Foot
DNP
LP
DL Cameron Hayward
Rest
DNP
FP
DL Larry Ogunjobi
Rest
DNP
FP
RB Jaylen Warren
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
LB T.J. Watt
Rest
DNP
FP
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
Knee
DNP
DNP
TE Connor Heyward
Illness
—
DNP
OL James Daniels
Groin
—
LP
LB Robert Spillane
Back
—
LP
