Colts vs. Steelers: Updated injury report for Week 12

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their updated injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts as they head into the weekend:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Thur.
11/24

Fri.
11/25

Sat.
11/26

Status

DT DeForest Buckner

Ribs/Illness

DNP

DNP

TE Kylen Granson

Illness

DNP

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Shoulder/Knee

DNP

LP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

DNP

DNP

WR Parris Campbell

Illness

LP

FP

DT Grover Stewart

Shoulder/Rest

LP

DNP

G/T Matt Pryor

Illness

FP

FP

TE Jelani Woods

Shoulder

FP

FP

T Dennis Kelly

Illness

DNP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Back

LP

Notes

  • DE Kwity Paye, DT DeForest Buckner and TE Kylen Granson will need to log a practice in some capacity Saturday to have a chance at playing.

  • C Ryan Kelly returned to practice after missing Thursday while WR Parris Campbell was upgraded to a full participant.

  • DT Grover Stewart usually gets a rest day on the second practice day of the week so unless he misses Saturday’s practice, he should be expected to play.

  • TE Jelani Woods seems to be on his way back.

  • OT Dennis Kelly will be someone to monitor after picking up a mid-week illness.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Steelers in Week 12:

Player

Injury

Thur.
11/24

Fri.
11/25

Sat.
11/26

Status

WR Miles Boykin

Oblique

DNP

LP

OL Mason Cole

Foot

DNP

LP

DL Cameron Hayward

Rest

DNP

FP

DL Larry Ogunjobi

Rest

DNP

FP

RB Jaylen Warren

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

LB T.J. Watt

Rest

DNP

FP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Knee

DNP

DNP

TE Connor Heyward

Illness

DNP

OL James Daniels

Groin

LP

LB Robert Spillane

Back

LP

