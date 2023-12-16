Colts vs. Steelers: Staff picks and predictions for Week 15

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) have a crucial matchup waiting for them Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The sportsbooks have the Colts sitting as home favorites and the experts around the league are mostly siding with Indy taking a home win in this AFC matchup.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees this Week 15 matchup shaking out:

Kevin Hickey: Colts 23, Steelers 20

There is no matchup this week with more playoff implications. If the Colts win, their playoff chances rise to around 60%. If they lose, their chances plummet to around 25%.

The Steelers have struggled to score points for the majority of the season and with Mitch Trubisky under center, there’s a good chance that continues. The Colts defense has to generate pressure. If they fail to do so, we’ve seen what can happen.

Fortunately, the Steelers haven’t scored more than 18 points in a game over the last month, and the Colts have scored fewer than 20 points just twice this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. continues to have a strong impact while Kenny Moore II comes away with an interception in this win.

Cody Manning: Colts 21, Steelers 20

The Indianapolis Colts get off to a slow start against the Pittsburgh Steelers with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith harrasing Gardner Minshew often in the first half. Pittsburgh is able to enter halftime with a lead because of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren moving the ball on the ground.

It’s a different story in the second half. The Indy defense shuts down the rushing attack and puts pressure on Mitch Trubisky which leads to a pair of turnovers. The offense finds life because of Josh Downs.

The rookie scores a couple of touchdowns including the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter for the win.

Meghan Hall: Steelers 17, Colts 14

The Colts have a very huge opportunity today to continue their push for the playoffs. Both Indianapolis and Pittsburgh are 7-6 and need a victory if they want to stay in the hunt. However, for whatever reason, the Steelers have the Colts’ number and none of it makes sense, regardless of who is at quarterback. I think despite having a favorable matchup, it’s going to be a tough day for Indy.

Cody Felger: Colts 20, Steelers 17

Colts win but barely. Julius Brents and E.J. Speed playing will help the defense out enough to make life tough on Pittsburgh. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith keep this a low scoring affair.

Season Standings

Writer SU ATS Kevin Hickey 9-4 9-4 Cody Manning 9-4 8-5 Meghan Hall 9-3 9-3 Cody Felger 7-4 6-4

