Colts vs. Steelers: Staff picks and predictions in Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) are just about set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night.

The Week 12 matchup features two of the bottom AFC teams. While the Steelers are essentially out of the playoff race, the Colts are inching closer to being in the same tier.

Vegas has the Colts listed as slight home favorites while the experts around the league slightly lean toward Indy to win.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees this prime-time matchup shaking out:

Kevin Hickey: Colts 20, Steelers 17

Prepare for an ugly matchup. The Colts are coming into this game losers in four of their last five while the Steelers are have lost three of their last four. Both offenses are among the worst units in the NFL while the defenses have been solid. Indy has the edge on the defensive side of the ball, but the Steelers’ pass rush is not one to be taken lightly.

The Colts can exploit the Steelers’ secondary, and I’m expecting big games from Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell. However, leaning on the pass against T.J. Watt, Cameron Hayward and Alex Highsmith means playing with fire, especially considering the struggles of the offensive line. Fortunately, the defense takes on rookie Kenny Pickett, who has struggled for the majority of his six starts.

This game will come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes, and with the way the defense has played this season, the Colts take home a win. It’s an ugly win, but a win nonetheless.

Cody Manning: Colts 24, Steelers 20

The Indianapolis Colts are looking for their second win during the Jeff Saturday era. The offense finds some success pushing the ball down the field. Parris Campbell has his first 100-yard game in his career as he helps with explosive plays throughout the night. The defense once again does a solid job to keep the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the endzone but they do give up a couple touchdowns but it’s Isaiah Rodgers Sr. that gets the pick-six late in the game that opens up the lead for Indy and they hold on.

John Alfieri: Colts 27, Steelers 14

Monday Night Football returns to Lucas Oil Stadium as the Colts host the Steelers. Indy is coming off a near-upset at home against the Eagles and is hoping to stay on the right path under Jeff Saturday. They will have an easier task this week against Pittsburgh, but this team should not be taken lightly.

What will matter in this one is protection. If the Colts offensive line can handle the Steelers tough defensive front, then it should be a smooth game for Matt Ryan and company. However, if T.J. Watt is allowed to live in the backfield, it could be a long game. Look for rookie tackle Bernard Raimann to step up in what could be his toughest challenge all season.

On the other side of the ball, the Colts defense should be able to keep Pittsburgh’s offense off the field. Kenny Pickett has shown his ability to air it out, so defending against the deep ball will be crucial. Expect Stephon Gillmore to be lined up with Diontae Johnson with lots of attention on George Pickens as well.

In the end, the Colts should cruise to a victory, and potentially keep their playoff aspirations alive.

Standings

1. Cody (5-6)

2. John (4-7)

3. Kevin (4-7)

4. Nick (4-4)

