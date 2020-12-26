Colts vs. Steelers: Staff picks and predictions for Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (10-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) have a highly-anticipated matchup awaiting them at Heinz Field on Sunday.

The Week 16 bout will have all of the playoff implications as the Colts try to stay alive in the wild-card race while the Steelers are looking to clinch the division and end their three-game slide.

As Vegas and the analysts side with the Colts, here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees this game shaking out:

Kevin Hickey (@KevinHickey11): Colts 24, Steelers 22

Flipping a coin is probably what we should do because who knows who will win this matchup. I was pretty confident early in the week in picking the Colts but with the news about Braden Smith being unavailable and now Anthony Castonzo dealing with a new ankle injury on top of his knee injury, I’m less certain.

That said, the Colts have proven to be a scrappy team capable of overcoming obstacles so I’m going to stay in the flames. It’s not going to be a pretty win. Philip Rivers will turn the ball over twice against this vaunted defense but a steady rushing attack mixed in with some big plays will keep the Colts in it long enough.

Where the Colts can sneak a win will be on the defensive side. The Steelers offensive line is tough, no doubt, but Pittsburgh’s offense has been lackluster over the last month averaging just 17 points per game. The Colts find a way to limit the receiving threats just long enough to sneak out a win late in the fourth quarter.

Sam Sinclair (@samsinclair96): Steelers 24, Colts 18

This might be the Indianapolis Colts’ most important game of the season, as they head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.

Both teams are heading in opposite directions coming into this game. The Steelers have lost their last three games, while the Colts have won their last three.

Major playoff implications are on the line in this game. The Colts can clinch a playoff spot with a win and some help, and the Steelers can clinch the AFC North with a win.

The key to the game will be hitting the 24-point threshold, if Indianapolis can score 24 on the stifling Steelers defense, that should be enough to win this game.

The Colts haven’t had the best luck against the Steelers. They’ve lost eight of the last 10 matchups between these two teams, and have lost the last six. In a game that will be rather lower scoring, with two of the top-10 defenses playing in this game, I’ll take the Steelers to rebound from their last three performances.

John Alfieri (@alfierijohn): Colts 21, Steelers 17

In a highly anticipated AFC matchup, the Colts travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. While Indy has not had much success against Pittsburgh in recent years, both team’s current state suggests this one will go differently.

The Steelers’ strength is their defense, most importantly their pass rush. The Colts are one of, if not the best offensive line in the NFL at protecting the quarterback. If Quenton Nelson and Co. can win the battle in the trenches, that will be a huge key to victory.

Another thing the Colts have done well in recent weeks is run the ball. Rookie Jonathan Taylor has been on a tear, rushing for 324 yards in the last three games. If he can get going against the Steelers, who struggled to stop the run last week against the Bengals, that will be a huge boost for the Colts.

All is not lost with a loss this week, but the term “must-win” definitely applies. This will be a statement win for Frank Reich and his squad as they have a chance to clinch a playoff spot or even go atop the AFC South win a win.

Standings

1. Kevin (12-2)

2. Sam (9-5)

3. John (9-5)