Colts vs. Steelers: NFL experts make Week 12 picks

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) are set for a prime-time matchup hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While Vegas believes the Colts are slight home favorites for the matchup, the experts and analysts around the league may not share the same view.

Here’s how the experts see this game going down in Week 12:

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Link

Nate Davis (USA TODAY)

Colts

24-20

Link

Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)

Steelers

27-23

Link

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)

Steelers

24-21

Link

Mike Clay (ESPN)

N/A

Link

Dan Graziano (ESPN)

N/A

Link

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Network)

Steelers

21-17

Link

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Steelers

23-19

Link

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)

Colts

20-19

Link

Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire)

Colts

Link

Bleacher Report

Colts

23-20

Link

Over at Tallysight, 58% of the analysts are siding with the Colts to win this game. In a matchup that features two poor offenses and solid defenses, it’s a game that could come down to the last drive.

The Colts have lost four of their last five games while the Steelers have lost three of their last four. As both teams continue down a path toward a premium draft pick in 2023, there’s a good chance this winds up being a one-score game.

