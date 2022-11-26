Colts vs. Steelers: NFL experts make Week 12 picks
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) are set for a prime-time matchup hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
While Vegas believes the Colts are slight home favorites for the matchup, the experts and analysts around the league may not share the same view.
Here’s how the experts see this game going down in Week 12:
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Link
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Colts
24-20
Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)
Steelers
27-23
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
Steelers
24-21
Mike Clay (ESPN)
N/A
—
Dan Graziano (ESPN)
N/A
—
Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Network)
Steelers
21-17
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Steelers
23-19
Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)
Colts
20-19
Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire)
Colts
—
Bleacher Report
Colts
23-20
Over at Tallysight, 58% of the analysts are siding with the Colts to win this game. In a matchup that features two poor offenses and solid defenses, it’s a game that could come down to the last drive.
The Colts have lost four of their last five games while the Steelers have lost three of their last four. As both teams continue down a path toward a premium draft pick in 2023, there’s a good chance this winds up being a one-score game.
