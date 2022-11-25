Colts vs. Steelers: Initial injury report for Week 12

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their first injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Considering the fact that Thursday was Thanksgiving, the Colts conducted a walkthrough. So the injury statuses are an estimation of what a player would have been had they held a real practice.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 12:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Thur.
11/24

Fri.
11/25

Sat.
11/26

Status

DT DeForest Buckner

Ribs

DNP

TE Kylen Granson

Illness

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

DNP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

DNP

WR Parris Campbell

Illness

LP

DT Grover Stewart

Shoulder

LP

G/T Matt Pryor

Illness

FP

TE Jelani Woods

Shoulder

FP

Notes

  • DE Kwity Paye still seems to be far from a return after suffering a setback in Week 10.

  • OL Matt Pryor should be close to a return after being released from the hospital with an illness that forced him to miss Week 11.

  • The ribs injury for DT DeForest Buckner is new so that should be monitored. The same goes for DT Grover Stewart, but he started as a limited participant, which is encouraging.

  • TE Jelani Woods returned to practice after missing most of last week.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Steelers in Week 12:

Player

Injury

Thur.
11/24

Fri.
11/25

Sat.
11/26

Status

WR Miles Boykin

Oblique

DNP

OL Mason Cole

Foot

DNP

DL Cameron Hayward

Rest

DNP

DL Larry Ogunjobi

Rest

DNP

RB Jaylen Warren

Hamstring

DNP

LB T.J. Watt

Rest

DNP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Knee

DNP

 

