Colts vs. Steelers: Initial injury report for Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their first injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Considering the fact that Thursday was Thanksgiving, the Colts conducted a walkthrough. So the injury statuses are an estimation of what a player would have been had they held a real practice.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 12:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Thur.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
DT DeForest Buckner
Ribs
DNP
TE Kylen Granson
Illness
DNP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
DNP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
DNP
WR Parris Campbell
Illness
LP
DT Grover Stewart
Shoulder
LP
G/T Matt Pryor
Illness
FP
TE Jelani Woods
Shoulder
FP
Notes
DE Kwity Paye still seems to be far from a return after suffering a setback in Week 10.
OL Matt Pryor should be close to a return after being released from the hospital with an illness that forced him to miss Week 11.
The ribs injury for DT DeForest Buckner is new so that should be monitored. The same goes for DT Grover Stewart, but he started as a limited participant, which is encouraging.
TE Jelani Woods returned to practice after missing most of last week.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Steelers in Week 12:
Player
Injury
Thur.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
WR Miles Boykin
Oblique
DNP
OL Mason Cole
Foot
DNP
DL Cameron Hayward
Rest
DNP
DL Larry Ogunjobi
Rest
DNP
RB Jaylen Warren
Hamstring
DNP
LB T.J. Watt
Rest
DNP
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
Knee
DNP
