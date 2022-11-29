Colts vs. Steelers: Inactive players for Week 12

1
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their lists of inactive players Monday night for the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 12:

Name

Position

Injury

Kwity Paye

DE

Ankle

Kylen Granson

TE

Illness

Khalid Kareem

DE

Nick Foles

QB

Ifeadi Odenigbo

DE

Keke Coutee

WR

Wesley French

C

Notes

  • DT DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) are all active despite being listed as questionable.

  • New DE Khalid Kareem is a healthy scratch after recently being signed from the Bengals practice squad.

  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo is a surprise healthy scratch.

  • While WR Keke Coutee is a healthy scratch, second-year WR Mike Strachan is active.

Here are the inactive players for the Steelers in Week 12:

Name

Position

Injury

Ahkello Witherspoon

CB

Hamstring

Jaylen Warren

RB

Hamstring

Miles Boyking

WR

Oblique

Robert Spillane

LB

back

Mason Rudolph

QB

Josh Jackson

CB

Kendrick Green

G

