Colts vs. Steelers: Inactive players for Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their lists of inactive players Monday night for the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 12:

Name Position Injury Kwity Paye DE Ankle Kylen Granson TE Illness Khalid Kareem DE — Nick Foles QB — Ifeadi Odenigbo DE — Keke Coutee WR — Wesley French C —

Notes

DT DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) are all active despite being listed as questionable.

New DE Khalid Kareem is a healthy scratch after recently being signed from the Bengals practice squad.

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo is a surprise healthy scratch.

While WR Keke Coutee is a healthy scratch, second-year WR Mike Strachan is active.

Here are the inactive players for the Steelers in Week 12:

Name Position Injury Ahkello Witherspoon CB Hamstring Jaylen Warren RB Hamstring Miles Boyking WR Oblique Robert Spillane LB back Mason Rudolph QB — Josh Jackson CB — Kendrick Green G —

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire