Colts vs. Steelers: Inactive players for Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their lists of inactive players Monday night for the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 12:
Name
Position
Injury
Kwity Paye
DE
Ankle
Kylen Granson
TE
Illness
Khalid Kareem
DE
—
Nick Foles
QB
—
Ifeadi Odenigbo
DE
—
Keke Coutee
WR
—
Wesley French
C
—
Notes
DT DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) are all active despite being listed as questionable.
New DE Khalid Kareem is a healthy scratch after recently being signed from the Bengals practice squad.
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo is a surprise healthy scratch.
While WR Keke Coutee is a healthy scratch, second-year WR Mike Strachan is active.
Here are the inactive players for the Steelers in Week 12:
Name
Position
Injury
Ahkello Witherspoon
CB
Hamstring
Jaylen Warren
RB
Hamstring
Miles Boyking
WR
Oblique
Robert Spillane
LB
back
Mason Rudolph
QB
—
Josh Jackson
CB
—
Kendrick Green
G
—
