Colts vs. Steelers: Final injury report for Week 12

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their final injury reports Saturday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Colts didn’t rule any players out, they have a handful listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the Steelers ruled out two players and have another pair listed as questionable.

Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 12:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Thur.
11/24

Fri.
11/25

Sat.
11/26

Status

DT DeForest Buckner

Ribs/Illness

DNP

DNP

FP

Questionable

TE Kylen Granson

Illness

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

C Ryan Kelly

Shoulder/Knee

DNP

LP

FP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

WR Parris Campbell

Illness

LP

FP

FP

DT Grover Stewart

Shoulder/Rest

LP

DNP

FP

G/T Matt Pryor

Illness

FP

FP

FP

TE Jelani Woods

Shoulder

FP

FP

FP

T Dennis Kelly

Illness

DNP

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Back

LP

DNP

Questionable

LB Zaire Franklin

Illness

DNP

Notes

  • DT DeForest Buckner practiced in full Saturday but still carries a questionable tag.

  • DE Kwity Paye didn’t practice at all this week but will workout before the game to determine his status.

  • DE Yannick Ngakoue didn’t practice Saturday so he’s definitely in question for the game.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Steelers in Week 12:

Player

Injury

Thur.
11/24

Fri.
11/25

Sat.
11/26

Status

WR Miles Boykin

Oblique

DNP

LP

LP

Questionable

OL Mason Cole

Foot

DNP

LP

FP

DL Cameron Hayward

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

DL Larry Ogunjobi

Rest

DNP

FP

LP

RB Jaylen Warren

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB T.J. Watt

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

TE Connor Heyward

Illness

DNP

FP

OL James Daniels

Groin

LP

FP

LB Robert Spillane

Back

LP

LP

Questionable

