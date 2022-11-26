Colts vs. Steelers: Final injury report for Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their final injury reports Saturday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
While the Colts didn’t rule any players out, they have a handful listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the Steelers ruled out two players and have another pair listed as questionable.
Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 12:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Thur.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
DT DeForest Buckner
Ribs/Illness
DNP
DNP
FP
Questionable
TE Kylen Granson
Illness
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
C Ryan Kelly
Shoulder/Knee
DNP
LP
FP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
WR Parris Campbell
Illness
LP
FP
FP
DT Grover Stewart
Shoulder/Rest
LP
DNP
FP
G/T Matt Pryor
Illness
FP
FP
FP
TE Jelani Woods
Shoulder
FP
FP
FP
T Dennis Kelly
Illness
—
DNP
FP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Back
—
LP
DNP
Questionable
LB Zaire Franklin
Illness
—
—
DNP
Notes
DT DeForest Buckner practiced in full Saturday but still carries a questionable tag.
DE Kwity Paye didn’t practice at all this week but will workout before the game to determine his status.
DE Yannick Ngakoue didn’t practice Saturday so he’s definitely in question for the game.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Steelers in Week 12:
Player
Injury
Thur.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
WR Miles Boykin
Oblique
DNP
LP
LP
Questionable
OL Mason Cole
Foot
DNP
LP
FP
DL Cameron Hayward
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
DL Larry Ogunjobi
Rest
DNP
FP
LP
RB Jaylen Warren
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB T.J. Watt
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
TE Connor Heyward
Illness
—
DNP
FP
OL James Daniels
Groin
—
LP
FP
LB Robert Spillane
Back
—
LP
LP
Questionable
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)