Colts vs. Steelers: Final injury report for Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their final injury reports Saturday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Colts didn’t rule any players out, they have a handful listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the Steelers ruled out two players and have another pair listed as questionable.

Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 12:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Thur.

11/24 Fri.

11/25 Sat.

11/26 Status DT DeForest Buckner Ribs/Illness DNP DNP FP Questionable TE Kylen Granson Illness DNP DNP DNP Questionable C Ryan Kelly Shoulder/Knee DNP LP FP DE Kwity Paye Ankle DNP DNP DNP Questionable WR Parris Campbell Illness LP FP FP DT Grover Stewart Shoulder/Rest LP DNP FP G/T Matt Pryor Illness FP FP FP TE Jelani Woods Shoulder FP FP FP T Dennis Kelly Illness — DNP FP DE Yannick Ngakoue Back — LP DNP Questionable LB Zaire Franklin Illness — — DNP

Notes

DT DeForest Buckner practiced in full Saturday but still carries a questionable tag.

DE Kwity Paye didn’t practice at all this week but will workout before the game to determine his status.

DE Yannick Ngakoue didn’t practice Saturday so he’s definitely in question for the game.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Steelers in Week 12:

Player Injury Thur.

11/24 Fri.

11/25 Sat.

11/26 Status WR Miles Boykin Oblique DNP LP LP Questionable OL Mason Cole Foot DNP LP FP DL Cameron Hayward Rest DNP FP FP DL Larry Ogunjobi Rest DNP FP LP RB Jaylen Warren Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out LB T.J. Watt Rest DNP FP FP CB Ahkello Witherspoon Knee DNP DNP DNP Out TE Connor Heyward Illness — DNP FP OL James Daniels Groin — LP FP LB Robert Spillane Back — LP LP Questionable

