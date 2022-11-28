Colts vs. Steelers betting odds, picks, predictions for 'Monday Night Football'

The Indianapolis Colts are 2.5-point favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers for "Monday Night Football," according to Draft Kings. The over/under is 39.5 points.

The Colts are 5-6 against the spread, covering in their last two games. Just four Colts games have gone over, and six have been under by double digits.

Pittsburgh is 4-5-1 against the spread. Four Steelers games have gone over, and they have alternated each of the past four weeks. The Steelers-Bengals went well over.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin lost his first game against the Colts, but has won seven straight since. Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is in his third game.

ESPN's matchup predictor gives the Colts a 66.9% chance to win, while FiveThirtyEight puts the Colts' chances at 71%.

Not everyone here is that confident in the Colts.

Both offenses have improved in recent weeks. Both Najee Harris and Jonathan Taylor have more juice now than earlier in the season. George Pickens is getting more consistent chances downfield, while Parris Campbell is becoming a thing. The defenses remain better overall for both teams here, but I'm more interested in this game than I imagined possible two weeks ago. For that, clearing the lowest of bars for entertaining football, I'd like to give thanks.

The Colts looked to be on their way to going 2-0 last week under Jeff Saturday, but blew a lead against the Eagles late. The Steelers hung around against the Bengals, with Kenny Pickett showing better at quarterback. The Steelers defense is much better with T.J. Watt back, and I think that front will keep the Steelers in this game.

The Steelers will try to rattle Matt Ryan with T.J. Watt and friends, but the real problem for their defense with the running of a suddenly red-hot Jonathan Taylor. They also will struggle with the size vs quickness combination of Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell. Kenny Pickett steps into another tough defensive matchup for a rookie and his running and that of Najee Harris will still keep Pittsburgh short on the scoreboard.

My concern is T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh pass rush against an inconsistent line and a statuesque Ryan. There's a chance Indy's game plan will get wrecked and the Steelers defense scores a few points itself. However, I trust Ryan just enough against arguably the worst secondary in the league to take the Colts by a slim margin at home.

One thing we know is Mike Tomlin knows how to beat Indy, as his Steelers have done so seven consecutive times dating to 2011 – AND they have covered in five of those games.

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer: Steelers cover the spread

(The Colts') defense held up well last week in a loss to the Eagles, but they just don’t have a lot of juice on offense. This feels like a game where the Steelers get a score on defense or special teams and pull off the upset.

Mike Tomlin is two losses away from his first ever losing season. He won’t go there quietly.

The Steelers are beginning to generate some offense with Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, and Najee Harris, but it’s not enough to hang your hat on. With how the Colts’ defense is playing, especially (pass rusher) Yannick Ngakoue, there are enough obstacles for that offense to overcome.

