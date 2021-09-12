Colts vs. Seahawks: How to watch, listen, stream online in Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts are set to open the 2021 regular season with a home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Looking to break a seven-game losing streak on opening day, here’s the game information in Week 1:
Game Information
Who: Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts
When: Sunday, Sept. 12, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana
How To Watch
Channel: FOX (regional)
Broadcast: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), Sara Walsh (sideline)
TV Map: Those in the blue region will get the game on your local FOX channel.
(Courtesy of 506 Sports)
How To Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
How To Listen
WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 99 (XM App 231)
Sirius XM Radio (Seahawks) — Channel 121 (XM App 386)
Injuries
Final injury report for both teams (link)
Colts’ Quenton Nelson expected to play (link)
Picks & Predictions
Colts Wire Staff Picks (link)
Expert Picks (link)
Colts are 2.5-point home underdogs (link)
Opponent Site
2021 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
Network
Result
1
Seahawks
Sept. 12
1:00 p.m.
FOX
2
Rams
Sept. 19
1:00 p.m.
FOX
3
@ Titans
Sept. 26
1:00 p.m.
CBS
4
@ Dolphins
Oct. 3
1:00 p.m.
CBS
5
@ Ravens
Oct. 11
8:15 p.m.
ESPN
6
Texans
Oct. 17
1:00 p.m.
CBS
7
@ 49ers
Oct. 24
8:20 p.m.
NBC
8
Titans
Oct. 31
1:00 p.m.
CBS
9
Jets
Nov. 4 (TNF)
8:20 p.m.
NFLN
10
Jaguars
Nov. 14
1:00 p.m.
CBS
11
@ Bills
Nov. 21
1:00 p.m.
CBS
12
Buccaneers
Nov. 28
1:00 p.m.
FOX
13
@ Texans
Dec. 5
1:00 p.m.
CBS
14
BYE
BYE
BYE
15
Patriots
Dec. 18/19
TBD
TBD
16
@ Cardinals
Dec. 25
8:15 p.m.
NFLN
17
Raiders
Jan. 2
1:00 p.m.
CBS
18
@ Jaguars
Jan. 9
1:00 p.m.
CBS
