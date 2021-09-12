Colts vs. Seahawks: How to watch, listen, stream online in Week 1

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts are set to open the 2021 regular season with a home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Looking to break a seven-game losing streak on opening day, here’s the game information in Week 1:

Game Information

Who: Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts
When: Sunday, Sept. 12, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana

How To Watch

Channel: FOX (regional)
Broadcast: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), Sara Walsh (sideline)
TV Map: Those in the blue region will get the game on your local FOX channel.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 99 (XM App 231)
Sirius XM Radio (Seahawks) — Channel 121 (XM App 386)

Injuries

Final injury report for both teams (link)
Colts’ Quenton Nelson expected to play (link)

Picks & Predictions

Colts Wire Staff Picks (link)
Expert Picks (link)
Colts are 2.5-point home underdogs (link)

Opponent Site

Seahawks Wire

2021 Schedule

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

Network

Result

1

Seahawks

Sept. 12

1:00 p.m.

FOX

2

Rams

Sept. 19

1:00 p.m.

FOX

3

@ Titans

Sept. 26

1:00 p.m.

CBS

4

@ Dolphins

Oct. 3

1:00 p.m.

CBS

5

@ Ravens

Oct. 11

8:15 p.m.

ESPN

6

Texans

Oct. 17

1:00 p.m.

CBS

7

@ 49ers

Oct. 24

8:20 p.m.

NBC

8

Titans

Oct. 31

1:00 p.m.

CBS

9

Jets

Nov. 4 (TNF)

8:20 p.m.

NFLN

10

Jaguars

Nov. 14

1:00 p.m.

CBS

11

@ Bills

Nov. 21

1:00 p.m.

CBS

12

Buccaneers

Nov. 28

1:00 p.m.

FOX

13

@ Texans

Dec. 5

1:00 p.m.

CBS

14

BYE

BYE

BYE

15

Patriots

Dec. 18/19

TBD

TBD

16

@ Cardinals

Dec. 25

8:15 p.m.

NFLN

17

Raiders

Jan. 2

1:00 p.m.

CBS

18

@ Jaguars

Jan. 9

1:00 p.m.

CBS

