Colts vs. Seahawks: NFL experts make Week 1 picks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts will commence the 2021 regular season with a home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Looking for their first season-opening win since 2013, the Colts have a tough challenge ahead of them. The spread on the game is still close, with Indy being 2.5-point home underdogs.
Here’s how the experts around the league are viewing this matchup:
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Seahawks
27-23
Mike Jones (USA TODAY)
Seahawks
31-27
Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)
Seahawks
28-24
Mike Clay (ESPN)
Seahawks
N/A
Gregg Rosenthall (NFL Network)
Seahawks
23-17
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Seahawks
30-20
Dave Richard (CBS Sports)
Seahawks
N/A
Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)
Colts
24-23
Mike Wells (ESPN)
Seahawks
33-26
Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated)
Colts
N/A
Bleacher Report
Colts
27-26
As of this writing, 81% of the picks over at Tallysight are favoring the Seahawks. Given the issues the Colts have dealt with throughout the preseason when it comes to injuries, the safer bet seems to be the Seahawks.
The Colts are expected to have quarterback Carson Wentz (foot) starting the opener. He missed most of training camp and all of the preseason after undergoing foot surgery. They may also be without cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who hasn’t practiced entering Friday due to a calf injury.
This will certainly be a close matchup on Sunday, but the experts around the league are confident the opening-day losing streak for the Colts will continue.
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
NFL Week 1: Updated injury report for Colts vs. Seahawks
If you're in the blue, you'll get Colts vs. Seahawks on TV
Colts' Carson Wentz expected to play vs. Seahawks in Week 1