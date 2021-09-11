Colts vs. Seahawks: Biggest pregame storylines in Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts will begin the 2021 season with a home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Even though it’s just the first week, there is a lot to talk about when it comes to this opening week matchup. The Colts are opening the season as slight home underdogs while the experts around the league are expecting a big win from the visitors.

Here are the biggest pregame storylines entering the Week 1 matchup:

Carson Wentz To Start

Though it was expected, it is now official that Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will make the start and his debut on Sunday. Despite dealing with foot surgery and a short stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Wentz is ready for the opener. How crisp he will be remains to be seen, but he'll be out there leading the offense.

Ending A Drought

The Colts certainly want to get the season started on the right foot, but there is a bit more to the storyline of opening-week games. The Colts haven't had much success in the season openers having lost their last seven of such games. The last time the Colts won a season opener, Andrew Luck and T.Y. Hilton were going into their second seasons. Can they end the streak on Sunday?

Crucial Injuries

While the Seahawks surprisingly had no designations on their injury report, the Colts are dealing with a few significant ailments. They ruled out three players in the form of cornerback Xavier Rhodes, left tackle Eric Fisher and defensive end Kemoko Turay. While Fisher wasn't expected to play, Rhodes is the biggest piece here. He was set to see the most snaps across from D.K. Metcalf and even though it will take the entire secondary, that job now likely falls to Rock Ya-Sin, primarily.

Duane Brown Will Play

For a moment, there was a chance the Colts would be lining up across from the backup left tackle for the Seahawks. Veteran starter Duane Brown was "holding-in" due to contract issues, but the team was able to get it all cleared up before Week 1. Expect to see a lot of Kwity Paye against Brown on Sunday.

A New Contract

Speaking of new contracts, the Colts gave an extension to one of their most versatile players on the offensive side of the ball. Running back Nyheim Hines signed a three-year extension on Friday worth $18.6 million. It was expected that Hines would get a new deal before becoming a free agent in 2022 and now the Colts have their 1-2 punch locked up for the foreseeable future.

Commencing A Tough Stretch

The Colts want to start the season on the right foot, but it won't come without a challenge. Sunday's game against the Seahawks will be the beginning of a brutal stretch of games against playoff-caliber teams. Following Sunday's game, the Colts face the Rams, Titans, Dolphins and Ravens, respectively. Getting a win in Week 1 would be huge for the momentum going into this gauntlet.

