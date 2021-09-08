Colts vs. Seahawks: 8 things to know entering Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts are set to host the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium in the regular-season opener for the 2021 campaign on Sunday.

The much-anticipated start to the season has finally arrived and even though it was a bumpy preseason for the Colts, the excitement is building for what should be a solid matchup.

Here are eight things to know about the Week 1 matchup

Opening Week Losing Streak

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The opening game of the regular season hasn't been too kind to the Colts over the last seven years. Indy hasn't won a regular-season opener since the 2013 campaign. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is the only player currently on the roster to know what it's like to win the first game of the season in a Colts uniform. Unfortunately, he's on the injured reserve list.

Eric Fisher Update

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts activated the veteran left tackle this week for the first time since he joined the team. Coming off of a torn Achilles in January, Fisher spent all of training camp and the preseason on the PUP list. He then tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined for 10 days. He was activated on Monday, but it remains to be seen if he will be ready for the opener in Week 1.

Duane Brown Expected To Play

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks will see the return of their starting left tackle in Brown, who was "holding-in" for a month due to contract issues. However, the 36-year-old returned on Monday and is expected to play against the Colts in Week 1. This should make for an intriguing matchup with rookie Kwity Paye.

Another QB Debut

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Story continues

Another season, another starting quarterback. With Carson Wentz now behind center, the Colts have had a new starting quarterback every year under head coach Frank Reich. Despite undergoing foot surgery at the start of training camp, missing all of the preseason and spending a short stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Wentz is set to make his debut with his new team on Sunday.

Dynamic Duo

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

The Colts' secondary will have a tough matchup ahead of them when Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf come to town. Two of the most explosive wide receivers in the league, both players had over 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020. Suffice it to say, Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore II will have their hands full on Sunday.

An Opportunity For WRs

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

The Colts will be without veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who is currently on the injured reserve list following neck surgery. This should provide an opportunity for another wideout to see more targets in the offense. Second-year Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to lead the room as the X, but there will be targets available for Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal and rookie Mike Strachan.

History

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts and Seahawks have met 12 times in their history. The Colts lead the series 7-5. However, the two teams haven't played each other since 2017 and just twice since 2010. The last time they faced off, the Seahawks pummeled the Jacoby Brissett-led offense 46-18.

Seahawks Favored Early

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

The Seahawks opened the week as 2.5-point road favorites over the Colts for the Week 1 matchup with the total resting at 49.5 points. Vegas believes this will be a closely contested, highly offensive matchup.

1

1

1

1