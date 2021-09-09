Colts vs. Seahawks: 5 things to watch in Week 1

The season is finally here! No more speculation, educated guesses, or hot takes on how the year will unfold. The Indianapolis Colts will open up at Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time since 2018 and will be at full capacity for the first time since 2019.

The crowd will be electric to welcome on the team as they look to kick off the season with a victory over Seattle. The last time they faced off was in 2017 when the Seahawks beat the Colts 46-18.

Despite the lack of history between the teams, it is still an important matchup because Indianapolis can set the tone of the team that the NFL can expect when they play them.

Fifth Opening Game in a Row With a Different Starting Quarterback

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Colts have seen four different faces take the opening snap over the last four seasons. It all started with Scott Tolzien in 2017, which is a name most fans may have forgotten. Andrew Luck made his return in 2018. Jacoby Brissett logged in his first opening day start in 2019 after the abrupt Luck retirement. Philip Rivers took over the reins in 2020 but his retirement led to Carson Wentz being the fifth different Week 1 starter at the quarterback position. The organization hopes that this will be the end of the current streak and he can give them some hope with a promising debut on Sunday.

New Faces in the Seahawks’ Passing Attack

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Story continues

The secondary is already going to have their hands full while they deal with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett but they can’t get tunnel vision on the pair. Seattle’s first draft pick Dee Eskridge is expected to help make life easier on their two stud receivers and enhance the passing attack for Russell Wilson. He’s explosive and can take the top off the defense. The safeties better keep an eye on him to avoid getting caught sleeping. He’s not the only one that the defense needs to keep in check. Gerald Everett joined the organization after starting his career with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s an athletic tight end that has the versatility to be used as pleased within Seattle’s offensive scheme. These two could make an impact on the outcome of the matchup.

The Rookie vs The Veteran

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

After showing some amazing glimpses of his talent in the preseason, Kwity Paye will be making his regular-season debut on Sunday. He’s going to have a strong test as he is set to face off against Duane Brown. The veteran left tackle has seen elite edge rushers throughout his career and will be prepped for anything the first-year player wants to throw at him. Brown is 36 years old and has dealt with injuries over the recent years so his play isn’t what it was, but he’s still a really good player. This should show if Paye is ready to take on some of the best tackles in the league. He doesn’t have to be dominant, but if he holds his own and can beat Brown a few times then he can carry that performance into his first month as a rookie.

Carson Wentz’s Blindside Protection

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Frank Reich has left the door open to Eric Fisher to make his debut as a Colt this Sunday. Despite the expectation that he would be out for at least a few weeks into the season, it appears the left tackle has made a case that he’s ready to rock. The team is going to see how he progresses and looks after a couple more days of practice before making a final decision on it. It’s at least promising that he’s returning sooner rather than later. If he’s unable to play then Julien Davenport will be protecting the new franchise quarterback. The Seahawks have a number of pass rushers that they can throw at him, which includes their star defensive player in Jamal Adams. If Fisher can’t go then I would expect that Pete Carroll will have his defense throw a number of guys to attack Davenport all afternoon.

Can The Team End The Drought?

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Indianapolis has another streak that they want to end. They haven’t won an opener since 2013. There were plenty of chances when they faced teams they should have beat, like last year when the Jacksonville Jaguars got their only win for the season on opening day against the Colts. The elusive win is something that Jim Irsay has preached he wants, the rest of the organization feels his message, and the fans want to leave the opening weekend with a smile on their face. Seattle won’t lay down so they can just get walked over, it’s going to be a four-quarter battle as they both look to get their season started off on the right foot.

1

1

1

1