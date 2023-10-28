Colts vs. Saints: Final injury report for Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and New Orleans Saints (3-4) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 8:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Colts Injury Report Player Injury Wed. 10/25 Thu. 10/26 Fri. 10/27 Status CB JuJu Brents Quad DNP DNP DNP Out TE Kylen Granson Concussion DNP DNP LP Out DT Eric Johnson Ankle DNP DNP FP Questionable RB Zack Moss Elbow/Heel DNP LP DNP Questionable T Braden Smith Hip/Wrist DNP DNP DNP Out CB Tony Brown Ribs — — DNP Questionable DT DeForest Buckner Rest — — DNP — C Ryan Kelly Rest — — DNP —

Notes

It’s no surprise regarding the three players who were ruled out. TE Kylen Granson appears to be progressing so look for his status next week.

RT Braden Smith hasn’t practiced since injuring his hip during the Thursday practice in Week 6. He will miss his third consecutive game.

DT Eric Johnson II has been trending in the right direction all week and his full participation status Friday is encouraging for his chances to play.

The fact that RB Zack Moss was downgraded Friday after being a limited participant the day before may suggest he didn’t respond well to practicing. He’s likely a game-time decision.

CB Tony Brown was a new addition to the report Friday so there’s a chance the Colts are without two cornerbacks.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Saints in Week 8:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire