Colts vs. Saints: Final injury report for Week 8

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and New Orleans Saints (3-4) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 8:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Colts Injury Report

Player

Injury

Wed. 10/25

Thu. 10/26

Fri. 10/27

Status

CB JuJu Brents

Quad

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

TE Kylen Granson

Concussion

DNP

DNP

LP

Out

DT Eric Johnson

Ankle

DNP

DNP

FP

Questionable

RB Zack Moss

Elbow/Heel

DNP

LP

DNP

Questionable

T Braden Smith

Hip/Wrist

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Tony Brown

Ribs

DNP

Questionable

DT DeForest Buckner

Rest

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Rest

DNP

Notes

  • It’s no surprise regarding the three players who were ruled out. TE Kylen Granson appears to be progressing so look for his status next week.

  • RT Braden Smith hasn’t practiced since injuring his hip during the Thursday practice in Week 6. He will miss his third consecutive game.

  • DT Eric Johnson II has been trending in the right direction all week and his full participation status Friday is encouraging for his chances to play.

  • The fact that RB Zack Moss was downgraded Friday after being a limited participant the day before may suggest he didn’t respond well to practicing. He’s likely a game-time decision.

  • CB Tony Brown was a new addition to the report Friday so there’s a chance the Colts are without two cornerbacks.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Saints in Week 8:

Saints Injury Report

Player

Injury

Wed. 10/25

Thu. 10/26

Fri. 10/27

Status

G/T James Hunt

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Alvin Kamara

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

LB Demario Davis

Knee

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

TE Jimmy Graham

Illness

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

S J.T. Gray

Hamstring

LP

DNP

LP

Questionable

QB Taysom Hill

Chest

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

TE Juwan Johnson

Calf

LP

LP

FP

S Tyrann Mathieu

Foot

LP

LP

FP

Questionable

S Marcus Maye

Hamstring/Illness

LP

LP

DNP

Questionable

T Ryan Ramczyk

Concussion

LP

FP

FP

T Landon Young

Hip

LP

LP

FP

RB Kendre Miller

Shoulder

FP

FP

FP

G Max Garcia

Illness

LP

LP

Questionable

CB Alontae Taylor

Hip

LP

LP

Questionable

G/T Andrus Peat

Ankle

LP

Questionable

