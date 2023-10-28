Colts vs. Saints: Final injury report for Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and New Orleans Saints (3-4) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 8:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Colts Injury Report
Player
Injury
Wed. 10/25
Thu. 10/26
Fri. 10/27
Status
CB JuJu Brents
Quad
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Concussion
DNP
DNP
LP
Out
DT Eric Johnson
Ankle
DNP
DNP
FP
Questionable
RB Zack Moss
Elbow/Heel
DNP
LP
DNP
Questionable
Hip/Wrist
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Tony Brown
Ribs
—
—
DNP
Questionable
DT DeForest Buckner
Rest
—
—
DNP
—
Rest
—
—
DNP
—
Notes
It’s no surprise regarding the three players who were ruled out. TE Kylen Granson appears to be progressing so look for his status next week.
RT Braden Smith hasn’t practiced since injuring his hip during the Thursday practice in Week 6. He will miss his third consecutive game.
DT Eric Johnson II has been trending in the right direction all week and his full participation status Friday is encouraging for his chances to play.
The fact that RB Zack Moss was downgraded Friday after being a limited participant the day before may suggest he didn’t respond well to practicing. He’s likely a game-time decision.
CB Tony Brown was a new addition to the report Friday so there’s a chance the Colts are without two cornerbacks.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Saints in Week 8:
Saints Injury Report
Player
Injury
Wed. 10/25
Thu. 10/26
Fri. 10/27
Status
G/T James Hunt
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Alvin Kamara
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
—
Knee
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
TE Jimmy Graham
Illness
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
Hamstring
LP
DNP
LP
Questionable
QB Taysom Hill
Chest
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
Calf
LP
LP
FP
—
Foot
LP
LP
FP
Questionable
Hamstring/Illness
LP
LP
DNP
Questionable
Concussion
LP
FP
FP
—
Hip
LP
LP
FP
—
Shoulder
FP
FP
FP
—
Illness
—
LP
LP
Questionable
Hip
—
LP
LP
Questionable
G/T Andrus Peat
Ankle
—
—
LP
Questionable