Colts vs. Ravens: Updated injury reports in Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) and Baltimore Ravens released their updated injury reports on Friday ahead of the prime-time matchup in Week 5 at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Colts continue to deal with injuries on both sides of the ball and now a few more players have come into doubt for the Monday night game.
Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 5:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Thur. (10/7)
Fri. (10/8)
Sat. (10/9)
Status
RB Nyheim Hines
Shoulder
DNP
LP
Ankle
DNP
LP
DE Kwity Paye
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
T Braden Smith
Foot/Thumb
DNP
DNP
S Khari Willis
Ankle/Groin
LP
LP
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ankle
LP
LP
QB Carson Wentz
Ankles
FP
FP
TE Jack Doyle
Rest
—
DNP
T Eric Fisher
Rest
—
DNP
C Ryan Kelly
Groin
—
DNP
RB Jordan Wilkins
Non-Football Illness
—
DNP
Notes
RB Nyheim Hines and LB Darius Leonard both returned to practice on Friday and barring a setback, should be expected to play.
DE Kwity Paye and RT Braden Smith are trending towards the more doubtful side having not practiced this week. They’ll likely need to log a practice on Saturday to have a chance to play.
A big new addition to the report on Friday is C Ryan Kelly. A mid-week addition is never a good sign so he will be one to keep an eye on when the designations come out Saturday.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Ravens in Week 5:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Thur. (10/7)
Fri. (10/8)
Sat. (10/9)
Status
T Ronnie Stanley
Ankle
DNP
DNP
S Geno Stone
Thigh
DNP
LP
T Alejandro Villanueva
Knee
DNP
DNP
S DeShon Elliott
Quad
LP
LP
NT Brandon Williams
Rest
—
DNP
Ravens DE Justin Houston (rest) and CB Jimmy Smith (rest) were taken off the injury report on Friday.
The Colts and Ravens will both release designations on their final injury reports Saturday.
