Colts vs. Ravens: Updated injury reports in Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) and Baltimore Ravens released their updated injury reports on Friday ahead of the prime-time matchup in Week 5 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Colts continue to deal with injuries on both sides of the ball and now a few more players have come into doubt for the Monday night game.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 5:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Thur. (10/7) Fri. (10/8) Sat. (10/9) Status RB Nyheim Hines Shoulder DNP LP LB Darius Leonard Ankle DNP LP DE Kwity Paye Hamstring DNP DNP T Braden Smith Foot/Thumb DNP DNP S Khari Willis Ankle/Groin LP LP CB Rock Ya-Sin Ankle LP LP QB Carson Wentz Ankles FP FP TE Jack Doyle Rest — DNP T Eric Fisher Rest — DNP C Ryan Kelly Groin — DNP RB Jordan Wilkins Non-Football Illness — DNP

Notes

RB Nyheim Hines and LB Darius Leonard both returned to practice on Friday and barring a setback, should be expected to play.

DE Kwity Paye and RT Braden Smith are trending towards the more doubtful side having not practiced this week. They’ll likely need to log a practice on Saturday to have a chance to play.

A big new addition to the report on Friday is C Ryan Kelly. A mid-week addition is never a good sign so he will be one to keep an eye on when the designations come out Saturday.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Ravens in Week 5:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Thur. (10/7) Fri. (10/8) Sat. (10/9) Status T Ronnie Stanley Ankle DNP DNP S Geno Stone Thigh DNP LP T Alejandro Villanueva Knee DNP DNP S DeShon Elliott Quad LP LP NT Brandon Williams Rest — DNP

Ravens DE Justin Houston (rest) and CB Jimmy Smith (rest) were taken off the injury report on Friday.

The Colts and Ravens will both release designations on their final injury reports Saturday.

