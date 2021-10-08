Colts vs. Ravens: Updated injury reports in Week 5

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) and Baltimore Ravens released their updated injury reports on Friday ahead of the prime-time matchup in Week 5 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Colts continue to deal with injuries on both sides of the ball and now a few more players have come into doubt for the Monday night game.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 5:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Thur. (10/7)

Fri. (10/8)

Sat. (10/9)

Status

RB Nyheim Hines

Shoulder

DNP

LP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

DNP

LP

DE Kwity Paye

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

DNP

DNP

S Khari Willis

Ankle/Groin

LP

LP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ankle

LP

LP

QB Carson Wentz

Ankles

FP

FP

TE Jack Doyle

Rest

DNP

T Eric Fisher

Rest

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Groin

DNP

RB Jordan Wilkins

Non-Football Illness

DNP

Notes

  • RB Nyheim Hines and LB Darius Leonard both returned to practice on Friday and barring a setback, should be expected to play.

  • DE Kwity Paye and RT Braden Smith are trending towards the more doubtful side having not practiced this week. They’ll likely need to log a practice on Saturday to have a chance to play.

  • A big new addition to the report on Friday is C Ryan Kelly. A mid-week addition is never a good sign so he will be one to keep an eye on when the designations come out Saturday.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Ravens in Week 5:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Thur. (10/7)

Fri. (10/8)

Sat. (10/9)

Status

T Ronnie Stanley

Ankle

DNP

DNP

S Geno Stone

Thigh

DNP

LP

T Alejandro Villanueva

Knee

DNP

DNP

S DeShon Elliott

Quad

LP

LP

NT Brandon Williams

Rest

DNP

Ravens DE Justin Houston (rest) and CB Jimmy Smith (rest) were taken off the injury report on Friday.

The Colts and Ravens will both release designations on their final injury reports Saturday.

