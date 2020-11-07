Colts vs. Ravens: Staff picks and predictions for Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) and Baltimore Ravens (5-2) are prepared to have a battle at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday for a Week 9 matchup.

While this battle will likely have implications down the road in the AFC playoff race, the Ravens are slightly favored on the road despite dealing with COVID-19 issues that could have several defensive starters out. The experts around the league are also bullish on Baltimore’s chances to pull off a road win.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees the Week 9 games shaking out:

Kevin Hickey (@KevinHickey11): Ravens 24, Colts 21

This is an incredibly difficult matchup to predict. My heart wants to go with the Colts, who have won five of their last six games. But this Ravens team is unlike any challenge they’ve faced yet this season. From the league-leading rushing attack to its suffocating defense, the Ravens are quite the challenge.

The Colts could absolutely win this game but they would need to play a near-perfect outing. The defense will need to blitz Lamar Jackson but that could make the unit susceptible to explosive plays. On the other side, the offense has to find ways to move the ball down the field against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

In all, this should be a tight matchup and one that will likely feature more defense than offense. If the Colts come out with a win, I’ll be fully bought in for the second half. But the Ravens are the caliber of team they haven’t faced yet, and it may be too much when its all said and done on Sunday.

Sam Sinclair (@samsinclair96): Colts 31, Ravens 27

The start of the toughest stretch for the Indianapolis Colts starts this Sunday when the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens come to Indianapolis in a matchup that will go a long way for playoff seeding.

The Ravens are fresh off a massive 28-24 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. When they travel to Indianapolis they will be without some key contributors, starting RB Mark Ingram, All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley, and star CB Marlon Humphrey.

For the Colts, they come into this matchup after a rather impressive road victory over the Detroit Lions. An efficient day by Philip Rivers, two TDs by Nyheim Hines, and a defensive TD pushed Indianapolis over Detroit 41-21.

If the Colts can contain Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore potent run attack, first in the NFL, that will force the Ravens to throw, which is what Pittsburgh did to them last week. In a close matchup like this, turnovers will be key. Rivers has only one turnover in the last two games, if Indianapolis can get another efficient, turnover-free, day by Rivers that will help.

With the Colts coming in off a two-game winning streak, and arguably playing their most complimentary football so far this season, and Baltimore coming in off a divisional home loss, and losing two of their top players, I’ll take the home underdogs in this game.

John Alfieri (@alfierijohn): Colts 28, Ravens 24

This highly anticipated AFC matchup has lingering playoff implications as both teams try to catch up in their respective divisions. The Ravens’ COVID-19 issues have put a slight asterisk on this game as Baltimore may be without multiple key defensive starters.

The Colts come off possibly their best game of the year against the Detroit Lions, where everything seemed to click on both sides of the ball. They will need similar success to beat a talented Ravens team this week.

It will all come down to the Colts’ ability to contain Lamar Jackson, who has not lived up to his record-breaking 2019 season. Still, he can be a threat at any point. Providing pressure on Jackson will limit his ability to scramble and will shut down the most deadly part of this offense.

On the other side of the ball, the Colts have to protect Philip Rivers. Between Calais Campbell, Tyus Bowser, and Yannick Ngakoue, this will be possibly the best pass rush Indy will face all year.

In the end this will be a tight game that will likely be decided by a field goal. As we head into Week 9, these games are crucial to playoff seeding. We could very well see this same matchup in the postseason.