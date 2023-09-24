Colts vs. Ravens: Staff picks and predictions for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) are just about set to visit the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) for a Week 3 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.

With both teams coming off divisional road wins, they also are dealing with some serious injuries on both sides of the ball. The Colts will be without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson and center Ryan Kelly while the Ravens ruled out roughly seven starters.

The sportsbooks have the Colts sitting as 8.5-point road underdogs, and the experts around the league also are siding heavily with the home team in this game.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees this Week 3 matchup shaking out:

Kevin Hickey: Ravens 24, Colts 20

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

It’s pretty disappointing we don’t get to see Anthony Richardson go up against Lamar Jackson, but this should be a competitive game nonetheless.

Gardner Minshew proved to be a viable replacement option in Shane Steichen’s offense when Richardson left with a concussion in Week 2. Despite the elements likely playing a factor, Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs should be heavily involved against a banged-up secondary.

The Colts’ front seven should keep them in this game. The starting unit on the defensive line has been stellar to begin the season and now will face a Ravens offensive line that will be without its starting center and left tackle.

Still, the Ravens have the quarterback advantage in Jackson, and he’ll do enough to keep the Colts at bay while attacking the questionable secondary with rookie Zay Flowers. It will be a competitive bout, but the home team comes away with a win here.

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Cody Manning: Ravens 28, Colts 21

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into a tough road environment that could be in a torrential downpour with a tropical storm on pace to be in the Baltimore area Sunday. This leads to Shane Steichen leaning into his rushing attack behind Zack Moss.

The offense gets the ground game going but it’s also the Gardner Minshew and Josh Downs connection that helps lead to a few touchdown drives. As far as the defense, they keep the Ravens rushing attack in check, but Lamar Jackson and the passing attack pick the secondary apart throughout the afternoon.

The Colts keep it close but eventually Baltimore pulls away in the fourth quarter behind some explosive plays by Jackson. The lack of firepower from the Indy offense holds them back from a comeback attempt

Follow Cody on Twitter (@CodyTalksNFL)

Meghan Hall: Ravens 21, Colts 10

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Without Anthony Richardson, Ryan Kelly, and potentially other pieces, it’s going to be a long day for the Colts. The weather could be a factor, and the Ravens’ defense is built Baltimore tough. Also, with such a young secondary, I expect they will be tested. Look for Mark Andrews to carve the soft spots in the defense, followed by whoever else wants to join in. (Close your eyes, Colts fans.) It won’t be that eventful Monday night football game in 2021, but it could be just as painful to watch.

Follow Meghan on Twitter (@ItsMeghanLHall)

Cody Felger: Ravens 24, Colts 20

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

With the injuries to key pieces on the roster, I think the Colts will give them all they can handle. The Colts defensive line will feast again this week and will be able to get some things going offensively. With Baltimore down four starters on offense and three on defense, I see them taking advantage. Look for the Colts to pound the rock with Zack Moss and company and some opportunities without two starters in the secondary.

Follow Cody on Twitter (@CPFelger55)

Season Results

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Writer SU ATS Kevin Hickey 2-0 2-0 Cody Manning 2-0 1-1 Meghan Hall 0-2 0-2 Cody Felger 2-0 2-0

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire