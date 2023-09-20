Colts vs. Ravens preview Week 3
Here's everything you need to know when the Indianapolis Colts play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the NFL season.
Here's everything you need to know when the Indianapolis Colts play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the NFL season.
Anthony Richardson was not able to practice Wednesday.
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to every game from the Week 2 Sunday slate of NFL games. Jason and Frank start off by deciding where every 0-2 team is on the panic meter before diving into the rest of the games and deciding which teams they have the most faith in moving forward.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
Beckham didn't return to the Ravens' lineup after halftime.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles in the team’s win over Houston on Sunday, and will now miss the rest of the season
Calvin Ridley is back, with 100-plus yards and a touchdown.
Jonathan Taylor is now expected to miss at least the first four games of the season.
Charles McDonald runs through the things he's most intrigued to watch, including the Jets' offense, Aaron Donald's toughest career test and the early coaching hot seat.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald join forces for the last time as You Pod to Win the Game as they react to a wild news week around the NFL. Jonathan Taylor may never play another snap for the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys shock the world and trade for Trey Lance, Josh Jacobs gets a one-year deal, Joe Burrow returns to practice ahead of his contract extension, and the crew give their most surprising cuts from roster cutdown day.
Teams better hurry up if they want to trade for Jonathan Taylor.
Just because Jonathan Taylor has permission to seek a trade doesn't mean a deal will get done. It's much more complicated.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
There are two NFL preseason games set for Thursday night.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Micah Parsons is off to a dominant start this season.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
The NFL is back and along with Monday morning highlights are viral videos of various brawls from around the league.
What's the latest fantasy news coming from NFL backfields as we get closer to Week 3 action?